Impressive Drumsurn see off Foreglen to make Intermediate final

Kevin O'Connor's 0-4 was not enough to stop Drumsurn advancing to the Intermediate Football final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 089

Drumsurn 1-14, Foreglen 2-7

Two teams playing on the front foot produced a most enjoyable game with Drumsurn causing a slight shock with a deserved win over battling Foreglen.

And they achieved this victory with top scorer, Tiernan McHugh, failing to find the target for the second successive game. He looked to be struggling with a heavily bandaged thigh. Drumsurn appeared to be cruising with a 1-7 to 0-3 lead coming up to half time only to be hit by two quick Foreglen goals. They refused to be knocked out of their stride however and continued to play direct and attractive football.

Drumsurn had the edge in pace over the O’Briens and on the big Owenbeg pitch that meant a lot, particularly around the middle third. One Foreglen player who added an element of extra entertainment to the game was their goalkeeper. Time after time the former outfield player Eoghan Duffy would solo right through the Drumsurn forwards to lay off the ball. Indeed, on one occasion he came close to getting a score.

Drumsurn were impressive all over the field with keeper Ronan Rafferty making two fine saves and always finding a team mate with his kick-outs. Cahir Mullan manned the centre half spot with distinction while Dara Rafferty bossed midfield. Veteran Cairan ‘Banty’ Mullan pulled the strings from his wandering corner forward position while attack leader Ruairi Rafferty, with his jinking runs, was a constant menace to the Foreglen defence.

Apart from goalkeeper, Duffy, the injury hit Foreglen side had notable players in Liam Downey, Caolan O’Connor and Sean O’Connor.

Caolan O’Connor got Foreglen up and running with a first minute solo point before a third minute foul on Ruairi Rafferty allowed Ciaran Mullan to level the game. As both teams attacked Kevin O’Connor won a mark and converted to give his team a lead they were never to regain as a Ryan Mullan shot came off a Foreglen defender and into the net.

Another Mullan free in the 11th minute put three between the teams. ‘Banty’ then took off on a solo run through the Foreglen defence to send over a classy point. Ryan Mullan and Ruairi Rafferty Mullan added points as Foreglen struggled with the pace of the winners.

In between Caolan O’Connor had his team’s third point from a mark. With a 1-7 to 0-3 deficit approaching half time Foreglen, in typical fashion, refused to fly the white flag.

Keeper Duffy embarked on another high speed solo run, his parting shot was deflected into the path of Tiernan O’Connor and he returned it to the net.

O’Connor was then fouled as he was about to shoot, with another goal on his mind. Referee Barry Cassidy with his last decision of the game spread his arms and from the resultant penalty big midfielder Mark McCormick shot low past Rafferty to make the score 1-7 to 2-3.

Referee Cassidy had been visibly limping towards the end of the half and was unable to continue. Cathal Doherty, the stand by referee took charge for the second half.

Two quick scores upon the restart by Sean Butcher and Cahir Mullan made the Drumsurn fans breathe a bit easier. There was still a spark in Damian O’Connor’s team though as they weaved through for Tiernan O’Connor to send over.

In the 38th minute Shea Murray, who had a quieter than usual game, sent over a superb point but Foreglen refused to lie down. A converted free from full forward Kevin O’Connor in the 41st minute cut the Drumsurn lead to two points. Ciaran Mullan made the best of a free after Ruairi Rafferty was impeded en route to goal but at the three quarter stage a Kevin O’Connor free kept his team in touch.

Drumsurn had always the ability to hit back when Foreglen threatened and they opened a three point gap with a fine individual point by young corner back Fearghal McIntyre.

With six minutes of normal time remaining Kevin O’Connor was on target from a free but Drumsurn took control in the closing stages with long range points from Tiernan woods and Dara Rafferty.

Even though the game looked beyond them, Foreglen raised one last hurrah and forced Dumsurn keeper Rafferty to make a fine save but it was to no avail as Drumsurn had done enough. The St. Matthew’s will now go on to play neighbours Glenullin, who defeated Castledawson in the second semi-final, in the final in Celtic Park on 23rd October.

Drumsurn scorers: Ciaran Mullan 0-6,5f, Ryan Mullan 1-1, Fearghal McIntyre, Tiernan Woods, Cahir Mullan, Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Sean Butcher and Ruairi Rafferty 0-1 each.

Foreglen scorers: Kevin O’Connor 0-4,3f,1m, Tiernan O’Connor 1-1, Mark McCormick 1-0 pen, Caolan O’Connor 0-2,1m

Drumsurn Ronan Rafferty, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Eoin Ferris, Tiernan Woods, Cahir Mullan, Harry Foster, Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Sean Butcher, Ruairi Rafferty, Ryan Mullan, Daryl Mullan, Tiernan McHugh Ciaran Mullan. Subs Dane Mullan for R Mullan(35), Pearse McNicholl for Daryl Mullan(54), Barry Harkin for S Butcher (56), C. Harbinson for T McHugh (60)

Foreglen: Eoghan Duffy, Paul O’Kane, Sean O’Connor, John Duffy, Liam Downey, Oisin Duffy, Conrad Sheerin, Darren O’Kane, Mark McCormick, Liam O’Hara, Kevin Dunne, Caolan O’Connor, Tiernan O’Connor, Kevin O’Connor, Cahir O’Connor. Subs. Eunan McFeely for L O’Hara and Jonathan O’Dwyer for k Dunne both (40), Niall McConway for T O’Connor (52)