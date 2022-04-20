IN PHOTOS: Craigbane lift Doire Trasna U17s Sevens Cup as Sean Dolan's win Shield

After a packed day of Under 17 football on the Corrody Road on Saturday, Craigbane were crowned Corn na bhFiann Under 17 Cup champions after defeating Doire Trasna in a thrilling extra-time final, the first at Pearses' new home.

By Michael Wilson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:12 pm
Doire Trasna's Adam McGuinness finds himself out-numbered against Naomh Padraig Muff in the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens at Corrody Road on Easter Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 052

Seven teams battled it out across two groups with the Lily Whites' dramatic victory capping a superb tournament that also saw Sean Dolan's defeat Slaughtmanus in the Shield final. Here are some of the defining images from a great day of football.

Foreglen take on Sean Dolan’s in the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna on Easter Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 051
The Foreglen side which competed in the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna on Easter Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 036

Sean Dolan’s who took part in the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna on Easter Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 035
Doire Trasna forward Adam mcGuinness breaks against Slaughtmanus at the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 042
Slaughtmanus and Limavady Wolfhounds at the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 048
Naomh Padraig Muff in action against Doire Trasna at the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens at Corrody Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 047
Limavady Wolfhounds and Slaughtmanus at the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna on Easter Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 049
Doire Trasna's Admam McGuinness goes at Naomh Padraig Muff during the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 046
Craigbane in action against Sean Dolan’s at the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 045
Limavady Wolfhounds in action against Naomh Padraig Muff at Doire Trasna on Easter Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 043
Foreglen take on Sean Dolan’s in the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 050
Sean Dolan’s take on Craigbane at Doire Trasna on Easter Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 044
Slaughtmanus who participated in the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 037
Limavady Wolfhounds who competed in the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 041
St Joseph’s Craigbane, winners of the annual Corn na bhFiann U17 Sevens Cup at Doire Trasna . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 038
Naomh Padraig Muff at the annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Doire Trasna . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 040
Doire Trasna, runners-up at the Annual Corn na bhFiann U17s Sevens competition held at Corrody Road on Easter Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 039