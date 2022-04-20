Seven teams battled it out across two groups with the Lily Whites' dramatic victory capping a superb tournament that also saw Sean Dolan's defeat Slaughtmanus in the Shield final. Here are some of the defining images from a great day of football.
IN PHOTOS: Craigbane lift Doire Trasna U17s Sevens Cup as Sean Dolan's win Shield
After a packed day of Under 17 football on the Corrody Road on Saturday, Craigbane were crowned Corn na bhFiann Under 17 Cup champions after defeating Doire Trasna in a thrilling extra-time final, the first at Pearses' new home.
By Michael Wilson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:12 pm