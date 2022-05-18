Glendermott in action against Sacred Heart ‘A’ in the recent Doire Trasna Schools Cup competition. Picture by George Sweeney.

IN PICTURES: 13 brilliant images from Doire Trasna Primary Schools Cup

Boys took part and enjoyed the Primary Schools Championship, which took part at Doire Trasna last Friday.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:11 pm

Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney was busy snapping during the competition and you can check out some of his pictures here.

1. Doire Trasna Schools Cup

Sacred Heart ‘B’ team participated in the recent Doire Trasna Schools Cup competition. Picture George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. Doire Trasna Schools Cup

Our Lady of Fatima PS participated in the recent Doire Trasna Schools Cup competition. Picture by George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. Doire Trasna Schools Cup

Good Shepherd PS took part in the recent Doire Trasna Schools Cup competition. Picture George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. Doire Trasna Schools Cup

Sacred Heart PS ‘A’ team took part in the recent Doire Trasna Schools Cup competition. Picture George Sweeney.

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Primary Schools
Next Page
Page 1 of 3