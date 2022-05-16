IN PICTURES: 14 brilliant images from Steelstown Brian Og's Primary Schools Cup

It was the Ardan Road school's first triumph in the competition since 2017 as they defeated a fantastic Greenhaw Primary School team in the final, overturning a group game defeat from earlier in the day.

In fact there was double celebrations for Hollybush as their second string team played wonderful football to bring the shield home, defeating Lenamore in the final by a small margin.

Steelstown would like to thank all the schools who took part on the day and referees Gary Cunningham, Donnacha Gilmore, Oran O'Kane and Aidan McLaughlin. Also thanks to Brid Moore for her support.

Derry Journal photographer George Sweeney was busy snapping during the competition

Also keep an eye on the Journal website and newspaper for further coverage of the Primary School Championships at various GAA clubs across the city.

