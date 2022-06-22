IN PICTURES: 14 brilliant images from Steelstown PS Sports Day

The children had great fun taking part in a host of races, long jump competitions, Gaelic competitions, Tossing The Beanbag and lots, lots more.
The club also had on display their Ulster Intermediate Championship trophy they won this year.
Photographer Jim McCafferty was busy snapping during the competition and you can check out some of his pictures here.
1. Steelstown PS Sports Day
Objection overruled at Steelstown PS Sports Day on Thursday. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Steelstown PS Sports Day
Enjoying the good weather at Steelstown PS Sports Day. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Steelstown PS Sports Day
Tossing The Beanbag boys winner Bradan Nicell (centre), with Aidan Doherty (left) 2nd and Aaron McCurry (right) 3rd at the Steelstown PS Sports Day on Thursday. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Steelstown PS Sports Day
Steelstown PS Vice Principal, Ms. Catherine Doorish holding aloft the Ulster Intermediate Championship trophy won by Brian Og's Steelstown this year, during their visit to the club's grounds for the school's sports day on Thursday last. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
