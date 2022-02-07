IN PICTURES: 30 incredible images as Steelstown Brian Ógs make history at Croke Park

The Ballyarnett outfit became the first Derry GAA side ever to win an All Ireland Junior or Intermediate title and it was richly deserved as three second half goals accounted for a Trim side who were simply blown away.

Our photographer George Sweeney was at GAA headquarters on Sunday to capture a momentous day in the history of Steelstown and for Gaelic Games in Derry city and the entire Oak Leaf county.

If you were at Croke Park perhaps we've managed to get you on camera. Check out our slideshow which documents action and celebrations from a special day for all involved with the Derry, Ulster and now All Ireland champions.

