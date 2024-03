Beart coaches Niamh Devlin, Aoife Kerr, Grace Boyle, Karen McLaughlin and Sienna McLaughlin with the U8 camogs. (Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: Donegal Senior players coaching the next generation at Beart Go Games Academy in Donegal

Donegal Senior GAA players Oisin Gallen, Odhran Doherty, Luke McGlynn, the Hegarty sisters – Niamh and Tara, as well as senior hurlers Liam Og McKinney and Conor Gartland shared their skills with the next generation of stars at the Beart Go Games Academy in Inishowen.