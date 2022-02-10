Brian Og’s team manager Hugh McGrath and captain Neil Forester lead the Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football champions' homecoming at Steelstown on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2206GS – 067

IN PICTURES: The homecoming of the new All Ireland champions!

Steelstown and Derry welcomed back their new All Ireland champions in a sea of blue and yellow on Monday night as hundreds turned out in Pairc Bhrid to salute the Brian Ogs.

By Michael Wilson
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:57 am

Scenes few would have thought possible greeted the new All Ireland Intermediate Club Football champions as Hugh McGrath led his squad through throngs of supporters and well wishers with the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup safely secured along the Derry and Ulster trophies already won during a year no one at the club will ever forget. Here we look back at a few of the defining images as the All Ireland champions came home . . .

Hundreds turn out as All Ireland champions Steelstown return to Derry

Fans gather at Steelstown GAC for the homecoming of Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions Brian Og's on Monday evening.

Hundreds turn out as All Ireland champions Steelstown return to Derry

There was a large attendance at Steelstown GAC to welcome home the Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions Brian Og's on Monday evening.

Hundreds turn out as All Ireland champions Steelstown return to Derry

Fans gather at Steelstown GAC for the homecoming of Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions Brian Og's on Monday evening.

Hundreds turn out as All Ireland champions Steelstown return to Derry

Supporters gather at Steelstown GAC for the homecoming of Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions Brian Og's on Monday evening.

