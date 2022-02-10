Scenes few would have thought possible greeted the new All Ireland Intermediate Club Football champions as Hugh McGrath led his squad through throngs of supporters and well wishers with the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup safely secured along the Derry and Ulster trophies already won during a year no one at the club will ever forget. Here we look back at a few of the defining images as the All Ireland champions came home . . .
1. Hundreds turn out as All Ireland champions Steelstown return to Derry
Fans gather at Steelstown GAC for the homecoming of Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions Brian Og’s on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2206GS – 079
Photo: George Sweeney
