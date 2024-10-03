Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Kevin Derry and Institute return to Clandeboye Park, Bangor for the second time in a week this Saturday seeking back-to-back away victories to cap what would represent an excellent week's work on the road.

Seven days ago Deery's rejuvenated side ground out a scoreless draw against Ards before travelling midweek to Ballymacash Rangers where Mikhail Kennedy's free-kick was enough to secure a plum home, second round League Cup tie against Irish League champions, Larne, to be played on November 5th or 6th.

And this weekend, it's back to Clandyboye to take on a Bangor team sitting second in the Playr-Fit Championship table after four successive league victories. Deery though is confident his players will meet the challenge head on.

"Yeah, we have had a lot of miles into us this week," explained the Institute manager, "Obviously we were up there last week; the 0-0 draw probably wasn't the best game but we controlled good periods in the first half and at the start of the second half but then it fizzled out. No one really created anything after that.

"We had to go away Tuesday and now Saturday again, so we've had three difficult venues and three difficult games, but if we get can get back-to-back wins this weekend after winning at Ballymacash, it would be a good week in the sense of three away games in a row.

"Absolutely it will be a test but I back my players against anyone in this league and that's no disrespect to Bangor. Bangor have invested a lot into getting into the Premier Division. We're taking smaller steps in the sense that our budget hasn't drastically increased from last year and we've lost top players, but we want to go up and show we're still in contention.

"There's not a big pile points from top to where we are so we want to go up and prove to ourselves that we're not that far away from these teams or from making a challenge."

Deery is delighted to have the cup test against against Tiernan Lynch's high flyers on the horizon but said his sole focus at present was climbing the championship table.

"Playing in the League Cup and Irish Cup, that's the carrot these competitions hold in front of you, that you could play against the best teams in the country, and it was our motivation to get into the hat. Preferably we wanted a home draw and we got one of the 'big boys' so it will be a good test for our young players.

"These type of games proved a good test last year. Both teams we played in the Irish Cup and the League Cup - Cliftonville and Linfield - it's the same again. We just want to apply ourselves properly. We know we will be massive underdogs but we’ll look forward to the game."

Tuesday's 1-0 cup win represented a third successive clean sheet for 'Stute, something Deery is delighted to see, but he believes there is still more to come from his team as they find their feet after a summer of upheaval.

"It's good to see, especially because we were leaking really soft goals, the sort you wouldn't want to see in junior football, let alone senior football," he added of his team's vastly improved defensive record, "We've tightened up in that regards but there's so much more in us.

"Obviously we have the balance right, well better at least. We're doing well defensively but we still have a lot more to do, being better on the ball and that, so we're looking for improvement.

"We knew these back to back away fixtures were going to be difficult but, as I said, we’ve a great record at Clandyboye Park - I think we’re unbeaten there in something like six games - so while we didn't we didn't play great against Ards we’ll go up again with a game-plan and a belief in ourselves and hopefully take our opportunities when they come.

"Hopefully that will get us over the line because it would be a massive three points for us."