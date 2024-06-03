Johnny McGarvey 'proud' of Derry players despite Christy Ring Cup Final disappointment

Derry hurlers couldn't top an excellent 2024 with victory in Sunday's Christy Ring Cup final. Photo: George Sweeney

Christy Ring Cup Final

Manager Johnny McGarvey admitted his Derry team had been defeated by a "better team on the day" as Kildare secured a fifth Christy Ring Cup in Croke Park on Sunday.

The eight point defeat was Derry's second successive loss in the final, a third in four years, and while McGarvey felt his side had chances, he conceded the Lilywhites deserved the victory and a return to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2025.

"There were two or three occasions when we got ourselves right back in the match and I thought we might push but, look, on the day Kildare were just a bit better than us," explained the Lavey native.

"We conceded that early goal and then, especially up front, Kildare were very sharp and they were clinical. We had a couple of goal chances in the second half and we didn't take them. They were decent enough goal chances too and that's sometimes the difference. We just couldn't hang in there enough.

"Kildare were very good at opening up space, creating spaces, and they had runners coming all the time. I would say playing at that higher level makes a huge difference to the way they play."

But there was frustration too as, just like 12 months ago against Meath in the final, Derry took time to settle. Last year the Oak Leafers found themselves seven down and on Sunday a third minute point by Simon Leacy was followed 60 seconds later by Muiris Curtin firing a fierce shot into the top corner of Oisín O’Doherty’s goal.

A Cormac O'Doherty free on six minutes eventually helped get the Oak Leafers going but every time McGarvey's men moved within striking distance, Kildare were able to work crucial scores to re-establish their stranglehold.

With John Mullan in superb form and helping himself to five points from play in the first half - finishing with 0-6 – Derry did have the Kildare lead back to the minimum at 1-7 to 0-9 by the 22nd minute.

The prolific Jack Sheridan fired over four points to give Kildare breathing space once more before a controversial penalty call just three minutes before the break when Mark Craig was adjudged to have fouled James Burke. Sheridan made no mistake and his goal really put Kildare in the driving seat for the second half.

"Every time we got close, literally within two or three minutes it was going from a point or two back out to six or seven, in a very quick time. We weren't even getting time to get settled again," explained McGarvey.

"I have to say - and I know there's no point crying about it - but the penalty? Well, if Limerick and Kilkenny are playing in an All Ireland final and that ball comes in with two men are fighting for it, that's not a penalty.

"It was a big score for them too because we were getting right back into the game at that stage. The Kildare man caught the ball and him and Mark (Craig) were battling. Yes, there's plenty of physical contact but is it a penalty? I didn't think so.

"I don't think if Limerick and Kilkenny are playing that's a penalty. There was a foul right in front of where we were standing for Kildare’s third goal. Meehaul (McGrath) dipped for a ball and the guy went into the back of him. The referee didn't give it and the ball went straight up the pitch for the third goal.

"Again, we’d started the second half like a house on fire and next thing, our momentum was gone. There was a free right after we hit five in a row that I thought was very soft which stopped our momentum. When you're underdogs like we were and you'e chasing it, you need every break you can get to go your way and, look, they didn't go our way."

Those five unanswered Derry scores at the outset of the second half again had Kildare's lead back to one before the Lilywhites pushed on to ease home with a bit to spare, despite Cormac O'Doherty's late penalty.

"We're so proud of the boys," added the Derry manager, "They've put their shoulder to the wheel for 18 months. Nothing that's been asked of them hasn't been done.

"Season overall? Yes, we got our promotion, we got our league title but we just came up short against a better team on the day. There's no shame in it. It's just very disappointing.

"But I think these boys will be better for the experience. Sooner or later Derry will win the Christy Ring and by God we will enjoy it when we get there.”

Kildare scorers: Jack Sheridan (1-9, 1pen, 8f), James Burke (1-2), David Qualter (1-1), Muiris Curtin (1-0), Cian Boran (0-3), Simon Leacy (0-2), Paul Dolan (0-1), Conan Boran (0-1), Cathal McCabe (0-1), Declan Flaherty (0-1).

Derry scorers: Cormac O’Doherty (1-11, 1pen, 9f), John Mullan (0-6), Jack Cassidy (0-2), Christy McNaughton (0-1), Darragh McGilligan (0-1), Richie Mullan (0-1).

Kildare: Paddy McKenna; Daniel O’Meara, Mark Grace, Cian Shanahan; Paul Dolan, Cian Boran, Rian Boran; Simon Leacy, Cathal McCabe; James Burke, Jack Sheridan, Daire Guerin; Muiris Curtin, Cian Boran, David Qualter. (Subs) James Dolan for Guerin, 45mins; Declan Flaherty for Curtin, 53mins; Harry Carroll for Shanahan 55mins; Cathal Dowling for McCabe 62mins; Mark Delaney for Burke 71mins.

Derry: Oisín O’Doherty; Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Niall Farren; Seán Cassidy, Richie Mullan, Meehaul McGrath; Callum O’Kane, Corey O’Reilly; Darragh McGilligan, Cormac O’Doherty, Cahal Murray; John Mullan, Christy McNaughton, Ruairí Ó Mianáin. (Subs): Jack Cassidy for C O’Kane 40mins; Seán Francis Quinn for N Farren, 49mins; Seán Kelly for C McNaughton 42, Dara Mooney for C O’Reilly, 61mins; James Friel for C Murray, 66mins.