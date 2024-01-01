​Institute manager Kevin Deery says he was disappointed for supporters as his side were frustrated by Dergview's attempts to "kill the game" in Saturday's drab scoreless draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Institute's Kirk McLaughlin battles to keep possession against Dergview. Photo: George Sweeney

Yet despite the stalemate against a side sitting second from bottom, 'Stute still finish 2023 second in the Playr-Fit Championship table after a remarkable renaissance under Deery. Indeed the Stute boss stressed the only pressure on his young team is their own ambitions having already defied expectations over the past five months.

"We are in and around the top end of the table," explained Deery, "We don’t put pressure on ourselves, but we want to be competitive and we want to be successful. That’s the only pressure we put on ourselves.

"But for me, when people come to watch that game today, and it’s meant to be a spectacle, it’s disappointing that teams are coming and killing the game. I have nothing against that, but it’s not for me and it’s not fair on the paying spectator to come a watch a game where boys are taking six or seven minutes to take four or five goal kicks in the game.

Institute's Michael Harris (17) watches his goal bound shot against Dergview is cleared off the line. Photo: George Sweeney

"It’s disappointing for some of our supporters that we couldn’t get a real gung-ho game. I think Portadown came here and had a go at us, and other teams have come and had a go at us. Listen, we know Dergview’s position and they have every right to sit in and try and get a draw and they did that."

Deery’s team dominated possession and territory throughout, but were unable to really test visiting keeper, Shane O’Gara, with their final ball and decision making in the final third consistently letting them down over the 90 minutes.

A dismal first half hour saw both teams struggle to create anything of note yet in the space of 60 seconds ‘Stute had two chances to take the lead. The first came when Kirk McLaughlin evaded two challenges in the area and laid the ball off for the incoming Shane Boyle, but the defender’s effort was deflected just wide.

From the resultant corner, Shaun Leppard glanced a header just wide from Tiarnan McKinney’s pin-point delivery, the defender left holding his head in his hands after a cross he should have done better with.

’Stute continued to push after the break and went close again when another McKinney cross found Michael Harris whose volley was deflected inches wide by his team mate, McLaughlin.

Chances remained at a premium, although Larne bound Oisin Devlin could well have won it in stoppage time, with a low drive from 20 yards but it wasn't to be after a game that won't live long in the memory.

"It’s disappointing because we got in brilliant areas, did everything really well, but didn’t execute our final balls well," added Deery.

"We had a couple of really good chances in the first half and should have been two or three up at half time, and in the end, they get something to hold onto and they slow everything down. It seems to be an old trait in this league, everyone just does whatever it takes and they don’t play football; they slow it down and do the old tactics of having seven or eight men down injured.

"It’s disappointing that we couldn’t overcome that, but we are a young group and we’re going to get inconsistencies in terms of their decision making and their final ball. But in terms of effort and honesty and how I want to play, it was all there; we just couldn’t pick the right pass at the right time to score the goal.

"It’s a clean sheet, and we were the only team trying to win the game, and that sits better with me than coming here and not trying to win it."

The results means 'Stute trail leaders Dundela by three points with the Belfast men having two games in hand and with the transfer window now open, Deery admitted he will be on look-out for additions to strengthen his squad.

"That’s what we’re hoping," he explained when asked if he planned to bring in new faces, "You know how competitive the budget is; there are three or four boys who have left over the last few months and a few others that will be going as well. What we’re doing is trying to let a few go so we can bring in a few.

"That’s what we have to do, I can’t simply increase my budget and go after four or five boys. The group has given me everything so far but we definitely need a wee bit of quality and a bit of experience now to see where it takes us."

Institute: Gareth Muldoon, Ryan Morrow, Shaun Leppard, Evan Tweed, Kirk McLaughlin (Bradley Callaghan 80’), Dylan King, Tiarnan McKinney (Mark Mbuli 74’), Sean Carlin (Orrin McLaughlin 90’), Michael Harris, Oisin Devlin, Shane Boyle.

Dergview: Shane O’Gara, Garth Falconer, Keith Cowan, Corey McLaughlin, Niall Fielding, Niall McGinley, Jamie Browne, Sean McDonagh (Joshua Maxwell 80’), Gareth Harkin, Darragh McCloskey (Jack King 90’), Padraig Lynch.