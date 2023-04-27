Down's Oisin Savage thumps a second half point over the bar despite pressure from Derry's Jody McDermott. RS2318405

Down 2-11, Derry 0-09

It was final heartbreak for Derry as two second half Down goals proved the catalyst for a late Mourne surge that clinched the Eirgrid Ulster U20 Football Championship title on Wednesday night in The Athletic Grounds.

Martin Boyle’s team enjoyed the better of the opening, Diamond opened the scoring from a free before Odhran Murdock replied for Down. Jody McDermott put the Oak Leaf County back in front, but Down had a response through Oisin Savage, who converted from a mark.

Derry defender Lee Brady can't stop Down attacker Jamie Doran getting his shot away during the Ulster U20 final in Armagh RS2318403

Derry went two ahead after Mark Doherty scored and Niall O’Donnell curled one over from range and they almost went three to the good, but Diamond’s shot hit the post, after he was put under pressure by Patrick McCarthy.

Odhran Murdock then won his own kick out and worked the ball to Savage, who pointed under pressure. Diamond scored from a free and then from play to open up the largest lead of the half, but Rodgers pointed to bring it back to 0-6 to 0-4 in favour of Derry at half-time.

Two Savage frees opened the second half scoring, and Down were almost gifted a goal in between those two scores, when Derry goalkeeper Ben O’Connor rushed off his line. He was beaten to the ball by Jamie Doran, who tried to finish into the empty net from 30 metres out, but his effort curled wide of the far post.

Martin Boyle’s men remained composed however, and three successive points from Matthew Downey (free), Peter McCullagh and Mark Doherty re-opened their three-point lead. Savage replied from two frees, and in between, he almost had a goal after Doran overturned the opposition’s kick out, but Savage’s shot was blocked by McDermott.

Savage once again was needed to point a free, and he duly made it 0-9 apiece with 10 minutes to go. Then came the game’s decisive score when Rodgers delivered a high ball in from the middle of the field. Occupying the full forward position was Odhran Murdock who claimed the ball above the head of his marker, turned and buried the ball low into the net from close range.

Rodgers thought he had added Down’s second goal, but it was overruled for a square ball, but the Mourne men had an insurance point through the outstanding Savage. However on 57 minutes, it was game over when, with Derry throwing everything forward, an incisive breakaway led to Odhran Murdock laying off for Doran who drilled home for Down’s second goal.

Derry: Ben O’Connor; James Murray, Jody McDermott (0-1), Lee Brady; Patrick McGurk, Donncha Gilmore, Ruairi Forbes; Dan Higgins, Patrick O’Kane; Peter McCullagh (0-1), Charlie Diamond (0-3, 2f), Mark Doherty (0-2, 1f); Matthew Downey (0-1, 1f), Niall O’Donnell (0-1), Ruairi Ó Mainian. (Subs) Calum Downey for Ó Mainian (44), Sean Deehan for O’Kane (55), Niall McGonagle for Doherty (59).

Down: Oisin Treacy; Fiachra McAvoy, Patrick McCarthy, Finn Murdock; Thomas Hardy, Ryan Magill, James Kelly; Odhran Murdock (0-1), Tom McCarroll; Tiarnan Ryan, Oran Cunningham, Harry Magill; Oisin Savage (0-7, 1m, 5f), Jason Morgan, Callum Rodgers (0-1). (Subs) Jamie Doran for Ryan (23), Cian Cunningham for R Magill (HT), Cormac Greene for McCarroll (55), Eoin Loughran for Savage (58), Senan Carr for O Cunningham (59).