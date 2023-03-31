Paul Cassidy evades a challenge from Dublin's Tom Lahiff during the recent League meeting in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 46

The counites meet only four weeks after Derry memorable Celtic Park victory over Dessie Farrell's team, a win secured in dramatic fashion by Brendan Rogers' injury time winning point. The result proved pivotal as Gallagher's men secured promotion, and their place in the decider, one week later against Clare to top the second tier with 13 points from a possible 14.

Their prize was a second meeting against the 2020 All Ireland winners which the Derry boss believes is perfect preparation for his side's Ulster Championship opener against Fermanagh on April 15th.

"It's not important at all," is Gallagher's frank answer when asked how important lifting the Division Two trophy is for Derry, "It is more important for us to test ourselves against Dublin. That's the thing that excites me and excites the boys. We are playing Dublin in Croke Park, that's it, plain and simple.