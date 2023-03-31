League silverware doesn't matter to Derry, but facing Dublin does says Rory Gallagher
Rory Gallagher says it is the challenge of Dublin in Croke Park rather than league silverware which will motivate Derry as they travel to headquarters for Sunday's Allianz League Division Two final (1.45pm).
The counites meet only four weeks after Derry memorable Celtic Park victory over Dessie Farrell's team, a win secured in dramatic fashion by Brendan Rogers' injury time winning point. The result proved pivotal as Gallagher's men secured promotion, and their place in the decider, one week later against Clare to top the second tier with 13 points from a possible 14.
Their prize was a second meeting against the 2020 All Ireland winners which the Derry boss believes is perfect preparation for his side's Ulster Championship opener against Fermanagh on April 15th.
"It's not important at all," is Gallagher's frank answer when asked how important lifting the Division Two trophy is for Derry, "It is more important for us to test ourselves against Dublin. That's the thing that excites me and excites the boys. We are playing Dublin in Croke Park, that's it, plain and simple.
"We don't have enough exposure playing in Croke Park. We haven't enough exposure playing the top teams in Croke Park and with all due respect to Offaly and Clare, whom we have played recently in Croke Park, the games were over quite early in those matches. This will be completely different, a different game altogether and we are playing one of the truly great teams in the country. That's what we are looking forward to.”