​​Limavady 2-16, Lissan 1-3

Four days after they were well beaten at Drumsurn a rejuvenated Limavady Wolfhounds turned on the style to outclass visiting Lissan in a totally one sided contest at Scroggy Road.

The only blot on the Hounds’ day were three key players picking up injuries as Cormac Quigley and Oisin Hassan, who had scored two points each, were out of action before half time. Sean Deehan, who replaced Hassan, scored 1-1 before going to ground with the dreaded hamstring just when he looked like getting another.

John Butcher, who replaced Cormac Quigley, tore the Lissan defence apart, scoring 2-3 and it could have been even better but his penalty was well saved by visiting keeper Gavin Muldoon.

For most of the game it looked as if Limavady had an extra man or two on the pitch. Their long foot passing game kept the Tullynure men chasing shadows for much of the hour.

Lissan’s tactics, or lack of them, played into Limavady hands. Keeper Muldoon, who made some smart saves, kept kicking the ball long to the delight of the Limavady midfield where twin towers Harry McLaughlin and Tom Deery ruled the airwaves.

To add to the consternation of the losers, Limavady full back Ben Deery would venture forward using all his six and half feet to make some Aussie Rules style catches and the Lissan midfield duo Iarlaith Donaghy and Ciaran Quigey are tall by normal standards!

They had got an away draw at Faughanvale and were competitive in their other games. With the Wolfhounds just a point above them in the group a lot better would have been expected.

Limavady had nine points on the board when the St. Michael’s got their first score from a Ciaran Quigley free after 30 minutes.

Straight from the kick out Limavady attacked with the excellent Richard King crossing for sub Sean Deehan to palm the ball to the net.

Limavady took control from the throw in and by the third minute the Hassan brothers and full forward Cormac Quigley had them three ahead. A mark by Quigley who was winning every ball that came his way made it four in five minutes.

Lissan did get forward a few times but the Limavady defence was in top form with the dynamic Eunan McLaughin exceptional at left half back.

The procession continued with Oisin Hassan and King contributing. Harry Butcher and King with a wonderful point made the score 0-8 to nil with 18 minutes gone. King then made it nine before Quigley got his misfiring team off the mark from a free.

The well worked Deehan goal left Declan Toner’s well tuned team with an 11 point half time lead

Lissan looked livelier on the resumption and in under a minute Iarlaith Donaghy got their second point. They then had a let off when Sean Deehan set up Eunan McLughlin but his effort came off the butt of an upright.

Mattie Loughran with a fine individual score gave Lissan a ray of hope which was quickly dimmed when Harry Butcher played in Sean Deehan for a fisted point.

John Butcher won his own penalty but his effort from the ‘spot’ was well saved by Muldoon though the miss had absolutely no bearing on the outcome.

At the three quarter stage Harry Butcher placed Sean Deehan and he made the score 1-10 to 0-3. A Ruairi Hassan free for a foul on Jamie McLaughlin was followed by points from John Butcher and David Brolly.

On 50 minutes Lissan centre half back Tiernach Donaghy, probably fed up with the efforts of his front men, cut in from the right wing and hit a brilliant goal but they still trailed by 1-13 to 1-3.

Then came the unfortunate Sean Deehan injury and when play resumed John Butcher cut through the Lissan cover to hit the net from close range.

With Lissan all over the shop the Wolfhounds still had enough energy to hit points by John Butcher and Jamie McLaughlin.

Limavady scorers: John Butcher (2-3), Sean Deehan (1-1), Richard King (0-3), Ruairi Hassan (0-2,1f), Cormac Quigley (0-2,1m), OIisin Hassan (0-2) Jamie McLaughlin, David Brolly, Harry

Butcher (0-1 each).

Lissan scorers: Tiernach Donaghy (1-0), Iarlaith Donaghy, Mattie Loughran (0-1 each), Ciaran Quigley (0-1f).

Limavady: Oran Hartin, Jonathan McStravick, Ben Deery, Conor Boyd, Kieran McGlinchey, Jamie McLaughlin, Eunan McLaughlin, Harry McLaughlin, Tom Deery, Harry Butcher, Oisin Hassan, David Brolly, Ruairi Hassan, Cormac Quigley, Richard King. (Subs) John Butcher for C Quigley, 22mins; Sean Deehan for O Hassan, 26mins; Sheagh McLaughin for S Deehan, 51mins.

Lissan: Gavin Muldoon, Peter Canavan,Eoin Murray, Colm Conway, Shea McKiernan, Tiarnach Donaghy, Martin McCracken, Iarlaith Donaghy, Ciaran Quigley, Noel Conway, David Monaghan, Matthew Loughran, Conor Martin McCrory, Enda Quigley, Ronan McKiernan.