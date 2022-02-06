LIVE BLOG: As it happened: Steelstown Brian Ogs crowned All Ireland champions
Steelstown Brian Ogs today become the first Derry city GAA club to win an All Ireland Football Club Championship at Croke Park when they defeated Meath champions Trim.
It's been quite a year for the Ballyarnett club who exceeded all expectations by winning its first ever county championship before cruising to an Ulster Final win over Tyrone champions Moortown at Owenbeg.
The journey didn't stop there, however, as victory over Kerry's highly fancied Na Gaeil booked their place in today's All Ireland showdown at GAA headquarters.
And the Baile Stil men produced a stunning victory winning 3-14 Trim 2-05 to mark a proud day in the history of Gaelic Games in the city.
