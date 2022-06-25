Live blog: Follow Derry’s All Ireland quarter-final clash with Clare in Croke Park

A sea of red and white will descend on Croke Park for this afternoon's All Ireland SFC quarter-final with Clare.

A large contingent of Oak Leaf supporters have made their way to headquarters with great expectations for what's expected to be a pulsating meeting with the Banner County.

Rory Gallagher's men have shown tremendous form over the past 18 months and having secured a first Ulster crown since 1998 when defeating Donegal at Clones. They did it the hard way by first dispatching of reigning All Ireland champions Tyrone and then out-punching Monaghan on their way to lifting the Anglo Celt.

Belief that they could somehow go all the way and lift the Sam Maguire this year has been steadily growing with those performances but they meet a rejuvenated Clare in this afternoon's quarter-final.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With thousands of supporters decked in red and white descending on Croker this afternoon, Derry's revival has certainly captured the imagination and the Oak Leafers go into today's clash as favourites.

It could be a memorable day for Derry in the capital with the minors just 60 minutes away from an All Ireland Final as they take on Galway at Parnell Park at 1pm.

Follow all the action with the Journal's live blog as our man in Croker Michael Wilson keeps you updated as the events unfold. We'll have photos, reports, reaction and much more in what could be a memorable day for the Oak Leaf county.