A large contingent of Oak Leaf supporters have made their way to headquarters with great expectations for what's expected to be a pulsating meeting with the Banner County.
Rory Gallagher's men have shown tremendous form over the past 18 months and having secured a first Ulster crown since 1998 when defeating Donegal at Clones. They did it the hard way by first dispatching of reigning All Ireland champions Tyrone and then out-punching Monaghan on their way to lifting the Anglo Celt.
Belief that they could somehow go all the way and lift the Sam Maguire this year has been steadily growing with those performances but they meet a rejuvenated Clare in this afternoon's quarter-final.
With thousands of supporters decked in red and white descending on Croker this afternoon, Derry's revival has certainly captured the imagination and the Oak Leafers go into today's clash as favourites.
It could be a memorable day for Derry in the capital with the minors just 60 minutes away from an All Ireland Final as they take on Galway at Parnell Park at 1pm.
Follow all the action with the Journal's live blog as our man in Croker Michael Wilson keeps you updated as the events unfold. We'll have photos, reports, reaction and much more in what could be a memorable day for the Oak Leaf county.
If you're in Croke Park or Parnell Park today, send us your photographs to appear in our blog.
Live blog: Follow Derry’s All Ireland quarter-final clash with Clare in Croke Park
Last updated: Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 16:39
- All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final: Derry v Clare (Saturday, Croke Park, 3.45pm)
Calling all Derry fans . . . . Send us your photographs from Croke Park to [email protected] or [email protected]
Peter Canavan
Derry have really been aggressive.
It was a brave effort from the Derry minors earlier today in Parnell Park
So near, yet so far as Derry minors suffer All Ireland heartbreak in Parnell Park
Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor football Championship semi-final
Jim McGuinness
The goal at the end has put Derry into a very comfortable position
Jim McGuinness
They’re making it easy for Derry. They’re basically giving Derry the kickout.
It’s goals galore at Croke Park. Brilliant stuff from Derry
Half-time at Croke Park. Derry lead Clare 3-06 to 1-03
WOW! What a goal from Paul Cassidy on the stroke of half-time. Derry’s third goal of the match as they take a nine point lead into the break
Magnificent score from Cleary from 40 metres to drag Clare back into the game. They trail by six 1-3 to 2-6
GOAL! Lovely finish by Pearse Lillis into the top corner to give Clare fans something to shout about as we approach half-time