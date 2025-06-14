Lachlan Murray in action against Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

All Ireland Series, Group 4

Dublin 0-22, Derry 0-20

If ever a game summed up a season, this was it as Derry's championship season ended in frustrating fashion against Dublin in Pairc Esler on Saturday evening.

Six points: in the end that was all that separated the Oak Leafers from the knock-out stages of the All Ireland series. A four point defeat against All Ireland champions, Armagh; a draw with a Galway team that's been finalists in two of the last three All Ireland finals and this two point reverse against 2023 champions Dublin. Six points across three high intensity championship games.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne of Dublin in action against Dan Higgins and Conor Glass during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Paper thin margins that will feel like a chasm right now for Paddy Tally and his team but hopefully the settling dust allows perspective.

This was a season in which Derry were always chasing ground after Tally's late appointment and a host of injuries that suggested a few black cats had been hit on the road between Galbally and Owenbeg. That showed in the league but the games that have hurt so much - against Armagh, Galway and Dublin - also highlighted a Derry returning to something like the levels Oak Leaf fans had become used to. That won't ease the pain right now but it should help over the coming months, months during which Derry will hopefully regroup to hit the ground running next season for there were signs of real potential which can be built upon.

Not that the players will be thinking about that right now after another story of ‘what if’? Four points down before even getting your hands on the ball isn't the best way to start but Derry showed real character and guts to play their way back in to the game. In the end Dublin's third quarter burst of 0-5 to 0-1 in eight minutes between the 41st and 49th minute was enough - and just enough - to secure second spot in the group after Galway's one point victory over Armagh.

Derry will point to a series of near misses, Shane McGuigan, who finished with 0-10, also seeing a two point effort strike the post late on before Brendan Rogers watched an even later goal chance fly past the far post. Lachlan Murray also saw a goal chance slide inches the wrong side of the post but ultimately they didn't do enough.

Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Lachlan Murray, left, and Shane McGuigan during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

With Odhran Lynch picking up a quad injury in Derry's final training session of the week, Tally named the same 15 that started the draw with Galway while Farrell made three changes from the team beaten by Armagh. O'Callaghan started despite being initially named among the substitutes. John Small and Lee Gavin also came in with Lorcan O'Dell and Alex Gavin dropping to the bench and Colm Basquel missing out.

And it didn't take long for O'Callaghan to mark his return, taking a pass from Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne to split the posts within 10 seconds of throw as the Dubs started like a runaway train.

The score was half a goal chance but Dublin didn't pause for breath, Killian McGinnis adding a second before the opening minute had elapsed. Costello added a third with only 90 seconds gone before, seconds later, Paddy Small burst clean through only to elect to fist over instead of going for goal. Four points up, two minutes gone, Derry looked shell shocked but they didn't respond like they were.

With his team needing settling, Conor Glass stepped forward to get Derry on the scoreboard five minutes in. Dublin responded with a second O'Callaghan point but Derry had joined the party and the fireworks weren't long behind.

Ethan Doherty fired narrowly over before Small's failure to hand back the ball for a free proved costly as the ball was moved within McGuigan's range and he fired over for a crucial two point free to make it 0-6 to 0-4 on 10 minutes.

That three points without reply would become six as McGuigan then drop kicked one and fired over his second two point free to edge the Oak Leafers ahead for the first time on 15 minutes, McGuigan then adding another free for 0-8 to 0-6.

But anything Derry could do, Dublin could do likewise, well almost, as five in a row from McGinnis, Costello (f), Small and a Cluxton two point free swung the pendulum back to the Dubs at 0-11 to 0-8.

Yet in keeping with a half that couldn't quite make up its mind, Derry levelled once more though Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy and McGuigan (f) and the half wasn't finished there. A two point free from Costello after McFaul had held up Brian Howard and the free was moved forward was cancelled out by McGuigan's third two point free of the half after a similar infringement involving Glass.

The sides were level and Pairc Esler could finally catch it breath at the break.

Points apiece on the restart from from O'Callaghan and Loughlin brought the teams level for a fourth time but from there Dublin went through the gears to outscore Derry by 0-7 to 0-2 over the next 15 minutes to move 0-21 to 0-16 clear though McGuigan saw as superb effort at a fourth two pointer strike the upright.

A McGuigan free did reduce the deficit and the Oak Leafers almost had it back to the minimum with 10 minutes left when McGuigan sent Rogers through coming in off the right, the Slaughtneil player seeing his low shot flash across the face of goal and inches wide of Cluxton's far post.

Derry were indebted to sub Ruairi Forbes for a breathtaking goal line clearance as the Dubs tried to wrap things up but even when Rogers' late point left only two between them, Dublin were winning enough of their own kick-outs to keep Derry at arm's length and edge themselves over the line and into a home preliminary quarter-final.

For Derry, there was only reflection after a season of near misses.

Derry scorers: Shane McGuigan 0-10 (3tpf, 3f), Conor Glass 0-2, Ethan Doherty 0-3, Niall Toner 0-1 (1m), Paul Cassidy 0-1, Niall Loughlin 0-2 (1m), Brendan Rogers 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Con O'Callaghan 0-5, Cormac Costello 0-4 (1tpf, 1f), Paddy Small 0-2, Lee Gannon 0-2, Killian McGinnis 0-3, Stephen Cluxton 0-2 (1tpf), Sean Bugler 0-2, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-1, John Small 0-1.

Derry: Ben McKinless, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Patrick McGurk, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Dan Higgins, Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner. (Subs) Lachlan Murray for N Toner, 44mins; Conor McCluskey for P McGurk, 50mins; Ryan Mulholland for C McFaul, 58mins; Ruairi Forbes for P Cassidy, 62mins; Cahir McMonagle for N Loughlin, 67mins.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton, Sean McMahon, Theo Clancy, David Byrne, Brian Howard, John Small, Lee Gavin, Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, Killian McGinnis, Ciaran Kilkenny, Sean Bugler, Niall Scully, Paddy Small, Con O'Callaghan, Cormac Costello. (Subs) Cian Murphy for T Clancy, 48mins; Eoin Murchan for K McGinnis, 48mins; Ross McGarry for N Scully, 53mins; Tom Lahiff for L Gannon, 59mins; Nathan Dornan for P Small, 67mins.

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)