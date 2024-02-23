Lumen Christi's Ward Cup champions pictured after Friday's victory in Letterkenny.

LUMEN Christi battled back from a seven points deficit after just six minutes against Coláiste Ailigh to be crowned Danske Bank Ward Cup champions in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Friday.

It was a magnificent comeback by the Derry school who could easily have crumbled after that disastrous start against the Donegal Gaelscoil in difficult conditions but they dug deep into their reserves to clinch a memorable victory and take the trophy back to their Bishop Street base for the first time since their 2017 victory over De La Salle of Downpatrick – a team which boasted current Derry senior players Ben McCarron and Diarmuid Baker amongst its ranks.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lumen were slow out of the blocks and Lucas Mac Aonghusa drilled home a goal in the third minute for the Letterkenny boys before his midfield partner Ruairí Caomhánach hit the Lumen Christi net for the second time a couple of minutes later.

Lumen Christi coach Michael McCullagh pictured with team captain Eoin Canavan and the Ward Cup after the school's victory in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Friday.

But they failed to score again until Caomhánach registered a point right on half-time. By then Lumen Christi had worked their way back into the game with an unanswered 1-5 including some excellent points.

Cathal Deery opened the scoring for the Derry scholars with a fantastic point from the wing followed by another from Conaill Campbell - son of former Donegal star Paddy Campbell. Conaill's brother Odhran then added a third and the comeback was on.

At the half-time whistle the score was 2-2 to 1-5 with Corey McGuinness registering the goal for the Derry lads just before the break.

Lumen Christi came out for the second half and played more direct football, creating more scoring opportunities and got their reward with the first score through Eoin Canavan. After the sides drew level again the next score came from a fisted Niall Brolly goal for Lumen Christi.

Coláiste Ailigh scored twice then came a point by Niall Brolly. The last score of the game came from substitute Keelan Kilkey for Lumen with the final score 2-8 to 2-5 for the Derry side.

Lumen Christi scorers: Niall Brolly 1-02; Corey McGuiness 1-0); Odhran Campbell 0-2; Eoin Canavan, Conaill Campbell, Cathal Deery, Keelan Kilkey (0-1 each).

Colaiste Ailigh scorers: L. Mac Aonghusa (1-2, 0-2 frees); R Caomháneach (1-1), C ÓCionnaith, P ÓMurchadha (0-1 each).

