The Cathair Doire panel which made its Mac Rory Cup debut against Monaghan's St. Macartan's last week in Garvaghey. (Photo: Steven Doherty)

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section B, Round One

Cathair Doire 0-10, St. Macartan’s 2-10

Goals win matches is a lesson Cathair Doire will learn hastily after their opening round defeat in the MacRory Cup to a very seasoned St. Macartan’s from Monaghan.

But outside of the concession of two lethally finished majors in each half, the Derry city schools’ amalgamation more than played their part in a tightly contested opener in Garvaghy.

A side primarily selected from St Columb’s College and Lumen Christi, with Anton Ferguson the sole St. Brigid’s representative, Cathair Doire can point to any number of positives despite the ultimate result. Derry minor Ronan Canavan proved a calm steady presence at No. 6, with Conor O’Donnell alongside him bursting forward for two points.

Liam Meenan and Chris McCullagh formed a decent midfield duo with McCullagh’s hard running particularly effective in the second half while half forwards Somhairle McFadden, Bliain McDaid and Taidhg Coyle all caught the eye. Captain Cathal Deery hit three points, but often filtered back to help in and around the middle third.

And while the city lads couldn’t quite match the pace and guile of the Monaghan inside forwards, particularly with the absence of key attackers Jude Bryson and Tiernan McFeeley, they enjoyed enough quality moments to suggest that better results can lie ahead.

Cathair Doire shaded the opening first quarter, despite the scoreboard reading 0- 3 apiece after 20 minutes. Conor O’Donnell, excellent all game, opened the scoring after 10 minutes of shadow boxing before Caoimhin Wray dissected the posts with real panache. Cathal Deery’s first free then pulled the sides level.

But after that St. Macartan’s found a real purple patch, hitting an unanswered 1-4 to clinically punish a little sloppiness that had crept into Doire’s passing and defending. Deery’s second point left his side 1-6 to 0-4 down at the break.

That scoreline took a significant dip soon after the restart with St Macartan’s firing home their second goal to leave it 2-7 to 0-4 after 40 minutes. But far from lying down and taking a beating, Cathair Doire fought back impressively.

Liam Meenan’s huge ’45 ignited a run of points from Chris McCullagh and Conor O’Donnell’s second. Deery’s third point reduced their deficit to 2-9 to 0-8 before two superb Somhairle McFadden points underlined the city side’s final quarter superiority.

Cathair Doire’s management team of Michael McLaughlin, Eamon Burns, Paul Simpson, Darren Currie and Sean Quinn will hope to find a little more valuable training time together before their next outing – a daunting trip to Healy Park to face Omagh CBS on Monday week.

Cathair Doire scorers: C Deery (0-3, 2f), C O’Donnell (0-2), S McFadden (0-2); C Wray (0-1), L Meenan (0-1, 1 ‘45’); C McCullagh (0-1).

St Macartan’s scorers: L McKenna (1-2), K Kierans (0-5, 4f), J McCrystal (1-1), D Connolly (0-1), D Foy 0-1.

Cathair Doire: Charlie Green, Ronan Lynch, Lorcan Doherty, Conaill Campbell, Conor O’Donnell, Ronan Canavan, Caoimhin Wray, Liam Meenan, Chris McCullagh, Somhairle McFadden, Taidhg Coyle, Blain McDaid, Eoin O’Kane, Cathal Deery, Oran Donnelly. (Subs) Jamie Mullan, Matthew James, John Paul McCafferty.