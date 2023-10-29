Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Watty Graham's put a nervy opening period in which they trailed 0-5 to 0-2 behind them to draw level by half-time and then ease away from the Rossas after Cathal Mulholland's goal gave them the perfect start to the second half. The second 30 minutes was Glen's best of this year's championship and O'Rourke, who has yet to lose a Derry championship game as Glen manager, was delighted to retain the John McLaughlin Cup for a third year.

"To be honest we don't really pass any remarks on what is going on in the media or with the bookies or anything else," explained the Glen manager, "I think since we’ve been here over the last three years we’ve been favourites for every single game, really hot favourites for a lot of them.

"You look at the odds coming here today and it didn't really reflect the two teams' performances coming into the final, but we don’t pass much remark on that, it’s just about getting the best possible performance.

Glen captain Connor Carville lifts the O’Neill Senior Football Championship trophy after Sunday afternoon’s win over Maherafelt in the final at Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

"We feel if we get that we’ll not be far away and I'm glad that's the way it transpired today."

The Fermanagh native admitted his team had not been at their best in the opening half but paid tribute to his players for stepping up when it counted.

“It is very special. In any county three in a row is hard to do and in Derry it is really hard to do," added O'Rourke, "We knew coming here today we’d have to put in a big performance. Magherafelt were going well.

"I suppose at half-time we weren’t really getting the performance we wanted and we knew we had to up the levels in the second half. I'm delighted that we were able to do that. The boys showed great courage, great character and leadership and ability to play football. And that’s what took us through."

Glen players and supporters celebrate their Senior Football Championship final win over Maghrafelt in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

"Even though we played with the wind first half we didn't make the best use of possession at times and that gave them a chance. They were winning their kick-outs and they were able then to keep possession for long periods of time.

"They were 0-5 to 0-2 up at one stage so those couple of points we got towards the end of the half were important to us but we knew, even though we were playing against a bit of a wind that we had to be much better and I am delighted we were able to do that."

Attentions now turn to Ulster and a rematch against Antrim champions Cargin whom Glen were slightly fortunate to defeat 1-10 to 0-08 in Healy Park last November.

"We played them last year and Cargin probably felt they were unlucky not to win the game and they were on the day. We know it’s going to be a massive challenge again. All Ulster club games are, you never get an easy one, that's why it is such a brilliant competition!