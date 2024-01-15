​Mickey Harte believes this weekend's McKenna Cup final meeting with Jim McGuinness' Donegal is perfect preparation for Derry's first Division One campaign since 2015.

Armagh's Ben Creeley gets a crucial block in on Eoin McEvoy's shot during Saturday's McKenna Cup semi-final in the Atheltic Grounds. (Photo: John Merry)

Derry made it three victories from three under Harte thanks to a four point victory over Armagh in the Athletic Grounds, a result that tees up Saturday's intriguing decider in Healy Park and comes a week before the Oak Leafers travel to Tralee to face Kerry in their opening league game of 2024.

The Derry manager is a supporter of the traditional season curtain raising competition and with his old rival, McGuinness, having seen an eight week touchline ban over-turned last week, interest in the final is expected to be huge.

"I believe it's seriously valuable," explained the Derry manager when quizzed on the McKenna final after the 2-07 to 0-17 victory over Armagh, "Our players, some of them will have four games under their belt before they head to Kerry and that can't be bad. As long as you stay injury-free and please God that will happen.

"So, game time is essential. Game time is critical for players being match ready. The more game time you get in a competitive arena, I'm all for that."

Harte has an enviable record in the McKenna Cup and, despite criticism, is adamant it has an important place in the GAA calendar.

"I would like to see it stay. I think it's very important because people are going straight into the National League now before the end of January. And if you go straight into that, then that devalues the league in many ways I believe. If people aren't playing in competitions like this they're going hunting down challenge matches. This is a ready-made competition which is officially there. The crowds come to it, the media cover it, what better could you get to prepare for the real season when it begins in the league?"

With the trip to Kerry coming just six days after Glen's All Ireland Club final, Harte reiterated his stance that the Watty Graham's players themselves will decide how quickly they return to the county fold.