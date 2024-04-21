Derry senior football manager Mickey Harte. Photo: George Sweeney

The result saw a triumphant return to the provincial scene for Jim McGuinness whose use of, first Shaun Patton’s, and then Gavin Mulreany's excellent long range kicking led directly to three of the Tir Choniall's four goals in front of 14,714 spectators. The result sends Donegal into a semi-final meeting with old foes, Tyrone and leaves Derry with just over four weeks until the All Ireland Series kicks into gear.

"For sure it is disappointing. We didn't seem to be up to the speed of the game at any stage tonight, even though we battled our way through the first half and were only a point down. We were probably happy enough to be that," conceded the Derry manager after the 0-17 to 4-11 defeat.

"Donegal were definitely sharper; sharper for the second ball, sharper for the turnovers. Obviously we got caught out badly with the kick-out over the top. We knew it was a distinct possibility but we felt we had enough people back there to deal with it. We didn't deal with it well and it cost us very dearly.

Derry’s Niall Toner gets the ball ahead of Donegal’s Peader Morgan. Photo: George Sweeney

"It seems strange that you wouldn't be ready for that but we felt we were ready for it. It was something we could anticipate happening but we felt we could deal with it. We didn't deal with it well enough and you have to hand it to Donegal, they came here with a very clear mind about how they were going to play, how they were going to create the opportunities to win the game and they did that.

"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say they did things very well today."

Despite Donegal's ability to exploit Derry's use of keeper Odhran Lynch as an extra outfield player in the kick-out press, Harte said it was a tactic which had previously worked well and one they could yet return to in the future.

"You have to review everything you do and certainly the things that cost your dearly you have to review," he explained, "That doesn't say that it wasn't the right thing to do, there will be days when it will be an effective method but today was obviously one when it wasn't.

"It's a risk when there is a person on the other side who has a boom of a kick-out; then you have to adjust your positioning and all that. It is a risk-reward thing and the risk today was too high for us. The risk far outweighed the reward so we have to lick our sores and figure out when and where you can attempt to do that again, if at all.