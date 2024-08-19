Former Derry manager Mickey Harte has made the move to Offaly. Photo: George Sweeney

Former Derry, Tyrone and Louth manager Mickey Harte has been appointed joint manager of Offaly.

Harte stepped down as Derry manager in July after only one season in charge, a season in which he led the Oakleaf county to its first Division One title since 2008 after overcoming Dublin on penalties following an epic Croke Park encounter. A championship season in which Derry lost four times was eventually ended in the All Ireland quarter-finals by Kerry with Harte announcing his departure on July 8th.

Since leaving, the three time All Ireland winning manager’s name had been linked with both Kildare and Monaghan before Monday’s announcement. Harte has reportedly been endorsed by the the Offaly county management committee for approval on a three-year term, working alongside current manager Declan Kelly.

Speaking in a statement on the Offaly GAA website, Harte said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to working with Declan and the players over the next three years,” read the statement, “I am very aware of the history and tradition of Offaly football and believe that there is huge potential within the county. I am very excited to work with Declan and the players to get the best out of the footballers in both the League and Championship in 2025. I would like to thank (Chairman) Michael Duignan for his professionalism and honesty during our meetings”.

Declan Kelly, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to working closely with Harte.

“This is great news for Offaly football and Offaly GAA in general. I look forward to working closely with Mickey. He has had huge success over the years and we hope to emulate that in the not-too-distant future,” he added.

Offaly Chairperson Michael Duignan added: “I am delighted that Mickey Harte has come on board with Declan as joint manager of the Offaly Senior football team. His genuine interest in Offaly GAA and his wealth of experience is what I feel Offaly football needs right now. On behalf of the Offaly County Board, I want to welcome Mickey and I hope all Offaly Gaels will come out and show their support to Declan, Mickey and the footballers for the coming year.”