Monaghan were the latest victims of the Oak Leafers' impressive start to 2024 as goals from Conor McCluskey, Paudie McGrogan and Conor Doherty capped an excellent 3-17 to 0-13 victory. The result leaves leaves Derry as the only top flight county with maximum points but despite that good start, Harte says no one in red and white is getting ahead of themselves at this early juncture.

"It's one game at a time, that's what it is," explained the Derry boss when asked if Saturday's victory saw Derry clear of the threat of relegation, "We have another game next week and need to be on our game again. Winning is a good habit and the longer you stay in that good habit the better things get for you.

"We still have to try and pick up as many points as we can. You still can't say six points leaves you safe, so when you're in a place where you can't say it leaves you safe then you have to look for more points."

Derry’s Conor McCluskey celebrates scoring the opening goal against Monaghan in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

After failing to find the net during a successful defence of the McKenna Cup, the Ulster champions made it four goals in two games thanks to three superb strikes from players not ordinarily associated with finding the net, a stat which had Harte smiling at suggestions of Derry’s 'total football'.

"Three footballers," he smiled when asked his opinion on 'defenders' finding the net, "That's what it's about. In the modern game numbers really don't matter. Everybody has to be able to do a bit of everything. The more players you have on the field that can do that, can attack with comfort, can defend with comfort, pass the ball .... all of those things; it really is a team game now and everybody needs to be able to do virtually everything that is required.

"It was a good win,” he added, “We had to work hard at it in the first half and Monaghan were still well in the game considering they had the breeze to come in the second half, but it just teaches you that if you can get a goal early on it gives you a bit of a comfort zone to play more ball.

