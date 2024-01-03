The Steelstown Brian Ogs quartet of Donncha Gilmore, Diarmuid Baker, Cahir McMonagle and Ben McCarron who were on target as Derry defeated Cavan in the McKenna Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Cavan 1-10, Derry 0-15

Mickey Harte's Derry are up and running and there was a distinct Steelstown flavour to his first victory Oak Leaf senior football manager.

Without the Glen contingent and missing the likes of Brendan Rogers and Conor McCluskey through injury, 'experimental' was perhaps the most accurate description of Harte's first selection but it still proved too much for Cavan in a McKenna Cup, Section B opener that was finally settled by an excellent Cahir McMonagle point with his first touch in senior inter-county football.

And in scoring, McMonagle joined Brian Ogs team-mates Donncha Gilmore, Diarmuid Baker and Ben McCarron on the scoresheet of a performance that could filled under 'promising' ahead of Derry's first Division One campaign since 2015.

Baker and Gilmore in particular looked assured on their senior debuts while Ruairi Forbes did his own chances no harm. In all, Harte's first Derry 15 contained three city based players, the first time that particular phenomenon had occurred in 47 years (according to Derry GAA doyen Sean Bradley and what he doesn't know isn't worth knowing!). That occasion was the 1976 National League final against Dublin and while this stage wasn't quite as grand, it was no less important for Baker, Gilmore, McCarron, McMonagle et al.

In total the new Derry manager handed out six starting debuts, Jack Cassidy, Conor McGrogan, Ruairi Forbes and Patrick McGurk joining Gilmore and Baker in first senior appearances for the Oak Leaf County with McMonagle and Ryan McNicholl making their bow off the bench in the second half.

Tactically, it was 'as you were' from the previous seasons and the new boys slotted into position without fuss, Gilmore and Dan Higgins controlling the middle sector well while Derry's defensive line was perhaps meeting Cavan 15m further up the pitch than previous years. The trade-off to that aggressive press is increased gaps in behind and at times in the first half Cavan did threaten to create openings but Derry's tackling was top notch, both in intensity and accuracy, so it was largely a story of Oak possession versus home breaks with Paul Cassidy the best player on the pitch.

The Bellaghy man helped himself to three excellent long range points before the break as Harte's men turned around 0-7 to 0-4 ahead. Indeed Cassidy hit the game's opening two scores to set the tone and it took Cavan 11 minutes before Patrick Lynch's free got them on the scoreboard.

The home side were level two minutes later through Padraig Faulkner but Derry responded with a Niall Toner free and another huge Cassidy score to leave it 0-4 to 0-2 after 22 minutes.

Oisin Kiernan and Ruairi Forbes swapped points before Jason McLoughlin's point for Cavan left only the minimum between them. However a superb pick up by Niall Loughlin to tee up McCarron for a fisted point, and a Toner effort with the last kick of the half, ensured Derry's three point interval advantage.

But Derry's lead lasted only five minutes of the second period, even after McCarron had extended the Oak lead to four. That point was answered by another Lynch free and when Oisin Brady opened his account for the day the gap was 0-8 to 0-6. And the Cavan cause got better still seconds later when referee James Lewis appeared to miss fouls on Eoin McEvoy and Gilmore as Faulkner sent Gerard Smith through to find the bottom corner and put Cavan 1-06 to 0-08 ahead.

But Derry's response was excellent. First Steelstown's Baker capped his own excellent display with a lovely score to level and when Brady edged Cavan back in front, Paudie McGrogan was on hand (literally) to fist Derry back on terms.

Derry had goal chances too, McCarron and Loughlin both saw gilt edge chances superbly saved by Cavan keeper Liam Brady before Gilmore showed his class with a superb point from 40m.

Back in front, the emergence of Shane McGuigan and Chrissy McKaigue was the injection of class Derry needed to get them over the line, the former helping himself to two points, one a great effort off the top of the crossbar as Derry eased to an opening win of 2024. which means the Oak Leafers go into Saturday's Celtic Park encounter with Down knowing victory will secure a semi-final spot.

Cavan scorers: Gerard Smith (1-0), Patrick Lynch (0-5, 5f), Padraig Faulkner (0-1), Oisin Kiernan (0-1), Jason McLoughlin (0-1), Oisin Brady (0-2)

Derry scorers: Paul Cassidy (0-4), Niall Toner (0-2, 1f), Ben McCarron (0-2), Ruairi Forbes (0-1), Dairmuid Baker (0-1), Padraig McGrogan (0-1), Donncha Gilmore (0-1), Shane McGuigan (0-2, 1f), Cahir McMonagle (0-1).

Cavan: Liam Brady, Oisin Kiernan Killian Brady, Cormac McKeogh, Jason McLoughlin, Niall Carolan, Brian O'Connell, James Galligan, Padraig Faulkner, Oisin Kieran, Tiarnan Madden, Ryan Donohoe, Patrick Lynch, James Smith, Oisin Brady. (Subs) Gerard Smith for K Brady, HT; Liam Fay for R Donohoe, HT; Cormac Timoney for B O'Connell, 54mins; Caoimhinn O'Reilly for J Smith, 54mins; Peter Smith for N Carolan, 58mins; Jack Tully for T Madden, 62mins; Mark Magee for J Mc Loughlin, 62mins; Emmanuel Shehu for P Faulkner, 68mins.

Derry: Jack Cassidy, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McGrogan, Conor Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Patrick McGurk, Dan Higgins, Donncha Gilmore, Ruairi Forbes, Declan Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Ben McCarron, Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner. (Subs) Shane McGuigan for B McCarron, 50mins; Mark Doherty fo0r P McGurk, 50mins; Chrissy McKaigue for C McCrogan, 54mins; Cahir McMonagle for N Toner, 67mins; Ryan McNicholl for P Cassidy, 73mins.