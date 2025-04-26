Derry and Meath hurlers battle for the sliothar. Photo: George Sweeney

Christy Ring Cup, Round 3

Derry 1-22, Meath 3-17

Derry hurlers suffered a first Christy Ring Cup defeat of the season as Meath re-ignited their own championship hopes with a hard fought one point victory in Celtic Park on Saturday.

Victory for the Oak Leafers would have left them with one foot in the final but an out of sorts opening half left Johnny McGarvey's men trailing by six following two goals from Meath forward, Mikey Cole.

Meath’s Sean Coloe fouls John Mullan of Derry. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry improved second half and had plenty of chances to bridge the gap but too often they were snatching at opportunities or choosing the wrong option. That coupled with Meath's ability to respond to home scores meant Derry never quite reached parity.

There was controversy too when Derry were denied a stonewall penalty that would have brought them within one point on 45 minutes. Richie Mullan's sideline cut was perfect for Cormac O'Doherty to gather and duck between two Meath defenders. He was inside the square and looked to have gone clear only to be hauled back as he tried to get his shot away, first with his hurl and then with foot as his shirt was visibly pulled.

Most expected to hear a whistle but referee James Clarke wasn't interested and waved play on, one of a number of decisions the two teams took issue with.

But the penalty didn't cost Derry the game; three easily avoidable goals either side of half-time did with big Meath full forward Damien Healy at the heart of all three. Healy grabbed the crucial third nine minutes into the second half when he rose unchallenged to catch, turn and score to wipe out a positive Derry restart that had yielded three unanswered scores, the first time the Oak Leafers had managed back-to-back scores in the match.

Shea Cassidy of Derry shields the sliothar from Meath’s Darragh Kelly. Photo: George Sweeney

Healy also broke the sliotar twice for both of Cole's first half goals and Derry will be disappointed with the room he was afforded for most of a game in which he ruled the skies for Meath.

That third goal left Meath 3-09 to 0-12 ahead and while Derry's response was an excellent one, O'Doherty's free striking high on the post before the rebound was caught by Shea Cassidy and fired back into the net, they couldn’t quite strong enough consecutive score together.

The remaining quarter saw Derry twice come within one point of The Royals but they never quite managed to level. Even in the fourth minute of five added Ruairi O Mainain found himself in space and within distance but the Slaughtneil player's shot was uncharacteristically short. It was that sort of day for Derry who were just a yard off where they have been in recent weeks

The Oak Leafers went into the game seeking a fourth straight victory, a third in the Christy Ring group stage after wins against Donegal and London in the opening two games. However injuries to Cahal Murray and Gerald Bradley had weakened McGarvey's hand somewhat against a Meath side for whom only victory would do after a shock first day home defeat to London.

Derry’s Deaghlan Foley and Shea Cassidy contest possession with Meath’s Michael Burke. Photo: George Sweeney

And Meath started like a team with a point to prove, the ever reliable Jack Regan firing over a first minute free en route to a first half tally of 0-5. Regan's Oak Leaf counterpart, Cormac O'Doherty, responded in kind with Shea Cassidy and Meath's Nicky Potterton ensuring parity remained at the fifth minute.

Healy then teed up Cole for Meath's opening goal and from there Derry were always playing catch-up and eight first half wides never allowed them to get close.

Meath's second goal arrived only five minutes after that sixth minute opener and again Healy was the attacking totem to break the high ball down, Cole this time pulling first time to fire low into the far corner for 2-02 to 0-2.

O'Doherty, who finished with 0-12, kept Derry's scoreboard ticking over but Meath's efficiency helped maintain that six point advantage at the break as the visitors went into the changing rooms with a 2-09 to 0-9 lead.

Derry’s improvement was noticeable upon the restart as O Mianain, O'Doherty (65) and Eamon Conway hit scores before Healy's goal punctured the home momentum. More importantly it galvanised Meath again and gave them a second half foothold they badly needed.

Once settled the Royals did enough to keep their scoreboard ticking over but Derry will look back on the second period as an opportunity missed. The chances were there and in championship hurling you have to take them.

The result blows open the championship table with Wicklow – who drew with London – now leading the table on five points from Derry and Meath on four and London on three. With two rounds left, it's all to play for.

Derry scorers: Cormac O'Doherty (0-12, 10f, 1 '65'), Christy McNaughton (0-1), Shea Cassidy (1-1), Meehaul McGrath (0-1), Ruairi O Mianain (0-1), Eamon Conway (0-3), Deaghlan Foley (0-1), Cahal Murray (0-1), Ryan McGill (0-1).

Meath scorers: Mikey Cole (2-0), Damien Healy (1-0), Jack Regan (0-7, 6f), Nicky Potterton (0-3), James Toher (0-2), Lorcan Byrne (0-2), Kris Gorman (0-1), Cian Rogers (0-1), Sean Quigley (0-1).

Derry: Sean Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Patrick Turner; Ruairi Ó Mianáin, Richie Mullan, Sean Cassidy; Meehaul McGrath, Eamon Conway; Thomas Brady, John Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty; Deaghlan Foley, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy (Subs) James Friel for P Kelly (inj), 27mins; Cahal Murray for C McNaughton, 48mins; Eamon Cassidy for Shea Cassidy, 63mins; Ryan McGill for J Mullan, 69mins; Callum O'Kane for T Brady, 69mins.

Meath: Colm O'Riordan; James Kelly, Darragh Kelly, Kyle Donnelly; Michael Burke, James Toher, Seán Coloe; Joey Cole, Daire Shine; Kris Gorman, Nicky Potterton, Jack Regan; Damien Healy, Mikey Cole, Lorcan Byrne. (Subs) Simon Ennis for S Coloe, 29mins; Cian Rogers for J Kelly, 42mins; James Murray for K Gorman, 56mins; Darren O'Higgins for M Cole, 57mins; Seán Quigley for J Regan (blood sub), 69-74mins.

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan)