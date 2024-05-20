Shane McGuigan saw his fierce second half shot saved by Galway keeper Conor Gleeson. Photo: George Sweeney

​Mickey Harte was left to bemoan a lack of efficiency in front of the posts as Derry slipped to a five point opening day defeat against Galway in All Ireland Group 1.

Gareth McKinless' first half red card proved the defining moment of a match in which there was nothing between the teams prior to the 20th minute dismissal of the Ballinderry player for standing on Damien Comer's ankle. The extra man helped Galway to an 0-8 to 0-6 half-time lead but Harte pointed to five first half wides and five shots short as proof of an opportunities missed for the Division One champions, who were made to pay when Sean Kelly took advantage of Odhran Lynch's misplaced kick-out to score the crucial opening goal.

"Even at half-time, we had at least nine shots that either dropped short or went wide and Galway had one that went wide. That tells a story," explained the Derry boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Really at half-time we should have been ahead and we weren't. We had to live with that inefficiency in our finishing or shot choices that were just that wee bit outside the scoring zone. We had to live with it but to get the two points so quickly (after half-time) was very good. It showed we were still up for the fight.

"The (Galway) goal was just one of those things that happens from time to time in the modern game. There's a pressure on the kick-out and if there is an error of any kind then you are liable to concede a goal. Odhran Lynch has been very good on those kicks. He got away with lots of them today but unfortunately one didn't quite work out for us."

Harte pointed to Shane McGuigan's fierce 62nd minute shot which was saved by Galway keeper Connor Gleeson as a key moment. A goal would have brought Derry level; instead Galway broke with Cein Darcy wrapping up the victory for the Tribesmen.

"For me it was more about Shane's shot; had that gone in - he did brilliantly to fetch, turn and shoot - that would have been a draw game and it would have been a very interesting finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad