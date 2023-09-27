News you can trust since 1772

Na Magha's U16 Shield winners receive kit bonus

At a heart-warming event held at Páirc Na Magha, former camogie player Teresa Coyle, together with Joe Coyle, presented Na Magha’s Under 16 camogie team with a new training kit in recognition of their recent Shield success.
By Michael Wilson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
This was a fitting end to a very successful year for the players, coaches, parents and guardians of this Under 16 Féile winning team. Team captain Hannah Drinan was on hand, as well as the team coaches, when Teresa Coyle, well-able to swing a hurl when she played, made the presentation.

Speaking on behalf of the coaches, Dougie Luffman said: “As a club we are delighted to have this support from Alpha Stained Glass. It’s a fitting boost to the players and their families following all their hard work and effort in winning the Féile, moving up a grade and, more importantly, competing and beating some of the best camogie teams in the county.”

Na Magha Club Registrar, Cathy Harkin added: “We are grateful for this support to our Under 16 girls. Without the support of the local businesses, we could not continue our work with young people fostering the national game of hurling for both girls and boys.

"On behalf of the whole club, many thanks to all our sponsors. This is also a good opportunity to highlight the work of our coaches at all ages and in both forms. Maith sibh.”