Na Magha's U16 Shield winners receive kit bonus
This was a fitting end to a very successful year for the players, coaches, parents and guardians of this Under 16 Féile winning team. Team captain Hannah Drinan was on hand, as well as the team coaches, when Teresa Coyle, well-able to swing a hurl when she played, made the presentation.
Speaking on behalf of the coaches, Dougie Luffman said: “As a club we are delighted to have this support from Alpha Stained Glass. It’s a fitting boost to the players and their families following all their hard work and effort in winning the Féile, moving up a grade and, more importantly, competing and beating some of the best camogie teams in the county.”