Former camogie player Teresa Coyle, together with Joe Coyle, presents Na Magha’s Under 16 camogie team with a new training kit in recognition of their recent Shield success.

This was a fitting end to a very successful year for the players, coaches, parents and guardians of this Under 16 Féile winning team. Team captain Hannah Drinan was on hand, as well as the team coaches, when Teresa Coyle, well-able to swing a hurl when she played, made the presentation.

Speaking on behalf of the coaches, Dougie Luffman said: “As a club we are delighted to have this support from Alpha Stained Glass. It’s a fitting boost to the players and their families following all their hard work and effort in winning the Féile, moving up a grade and, more importantly, competing and beating some of the best camogie teams in the county.”

Na Magha Club Registrar, Cathy Harkin added: “We are grateful for this support to our Under 16 girls. Without the support of the local businesses, we could not continue our work with young people fostering the national game of hurling for both girls and boys.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...