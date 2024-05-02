New Finn Harps book, 'We are the Harps' will be launched on May 11th.

The book profiles every player who has played a competitive game for Finn Harps Football Club over the Donegal’s club’s first 55 seasons in senior football. All 628 players who featured since the club’s first game in senior football in August 1969 against Shamrock Rovers until the final game of the 2003 season against Bray Wanderers last October are included. Whether they have played just one minute for the first-team, or 485 times as is the case with record appearance holder Jonathan Minnock, all have contributed to the history of the club over its first 55 years in senior football.

Milestone appearances are included as well as clean sheet records for each of the goalkeepers. And it’s not just the players. Each of the Finn Harps managers from Patsy McGowan, who led Harps into senior football, right up to current boss Darren Murphy are included in the unique publication. From the famous to the infamous, they can all be found in this who’s who of the Ballybofey club which details a record of their offering to Harps. Nowhere before has a record of those who have played and managed the club been gathered and presented in one place.

Members of the famous 1974 FAI Cup winning team will also be in attendance at the launch. It is now half a century that never to be forgotten day back on April 21st 1974 which saw Harps defeat St Patrick’s Athletic 3-1 at Dalymount Park thanks to goals from Brendan Bradley (2) and Charlie Ferry, just five years after being accepted into the League of Ireland. The victory remains Harps’ one and only FAI Cup win with video footage of that Cup run set to be shown on the night. The captain of that side, Jim Sheridan, has written the foreword for the book.

The authors Joe Doherty and Bartley Ramsay are life-long supporters of the Harps. Bartley first attended Finn Park for a mid-1970s pre-season friendly against West Bromwich Albion while Joe has been making the fortnightly trip down Navenny Street since first doing so for a League Cup game against Derry City in 1988.

Joe and Bartley want to place on record their thanks to all those who have helped to get their idea and project to publishing stage: Donegal County Council; Donegal Sports Partnership; Martin Harley, Cheers Bar, Ballybofey; Tommy Gallen, Gallen Group, Ballybofey; Paddy Hannigan; Stranorlar; Dublin Finn Harps Supporters Club; Conor McEniff, Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran.