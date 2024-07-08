Next Derry Manager: Favourite to replace Mickey Harte revealed
The Oak Leaf County is on the lookout for a new manager after Harte announced on Monday he was standing down after just one year in charge.
The former Tyrone boss led Derry to a National League title earlier this season, but a lacklustre Championship campaign was brought to an end when Kerry got the better of a drab quarter-final clash at Croke Park.
A temporary coaching ban on Gallagher was lifted in February this year and he is now rated the frontrunner for a return to his former post, ahead of Malachy O’Rourke (2/1).
The Fermanagh native has previously guided Monaghan to an Ulster Championship crown at inter-county level and is a man in increasing demand after he led Glen to their first ever All-Ireland Senior Club title earlier this year.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “The odds suggest a return for Rory Gallagher could be on the cards, but Malachy O’Rourke is a formidable contender after huge success with Glen so it’ll be interesting to see where the money goes in the next few days.”
