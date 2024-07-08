Could there be a return on the cards for former Derry manager Rory Gallagher.

Rory Gallagher has emerged as the early favourite at even money with BoyleSports to replace Mickey Harte in the Derry Senior Football hotseat.

The Oak Leaf County is on the lookout for a new manager after Harte announced on Monday he was standing down after just one year in charge.

The former Tyrone boss led Derry to a National League title earlier this season, but a lacklustre Championship campaign was brought to an end when Kerry got the better of a drab quarter-final clash at Croke Park.

A temporary coaching ban on Gallagher was lifted in February this year and he is now rated the frontrunner for a return to his former post, ahead of Malachy O’Rourke (2/1).

The Fermanagh native has previously guided Monaghan to an Ulster Championship crown at inter-county level and is a man in increasing demand after he led Glen to their first ever All-Ireland Senior Club title earlier this year.