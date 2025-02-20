Niall Loughlin is back in the Derry squad for the trip to Croke Park. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry received a timely boost this week with the return to full training of ​Niall Loughlin ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Dublin in Croke Park.

The Greenlough forward has yet to feature this season but is now closing in on a first appearance of the season, a huge boost for Paddy Tally who last weekend welcomed back Padraig McGrogan after almost nine months out with an ACL injury.

Loughlin has been out since undergoing groin surgery and his return further strengthens Tally’s hand, the Oak Leaf boss likely to ease the forward back in with a place on the bench this weekend against ‘The Dubs’.

"Dublin in Croke Park are always a different team from Dublin anywhere else," admitted Tally, “They love Croke Park and no matter who plays in there it is a different type of game.

"Croke Park lends itself to fast flowing football, it is much more open so there is a lot of difference for us to consider from what we have played over the last few weeks.

"So I’m expecting very high energy from them. They are a quick, very athletic team with a lot of very experienced players still there among the new faces. Those experienced men are still playing very central roles even though they are bringing fresh faces, you can still see a strong stem there of players who have multiple All Ireland medals so it will be a good challenge and nice to experience that as a team.

"There will always be high energy with Dublin, no matter where they play or whom they play so I think it will be a real good challenge,” added the Oak Leaf manager.