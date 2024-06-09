Glendermott professional Malinga Amarasinghe with an excellent boundary.

Incessant rain across the north west on Sunday meant Brigade's game against Leinster C.C. in the Irish Senior Cup second round, plus the five remaining local sides in the National Cup, will have to try again next Sunday, only this time with home advantage switched.

It's not great news for at least four of the NW sides who had originally been drawn at home this weekend, and organisers will also have a call to make about the Strabane versus Derriaghy tie. The Belfast side had originally been drawn at home but had fallen foul of the disciplinary committee at the end of last season and were instructed to play the tie away from home, hence Strabane were given home advantage. At first glance it looks like a simple call: if a side has been ordered to play their first tie away from home then that's what should happen, regardless of when it is. However these things often come down to small print.

There was a full programme of league action on Saturday when Donemana have moved clear at the top of the Long's SuperValu Section 1 league table after the Holm side recorded a narrow two wicket win at home to Ardmore while previously unbeaten sides, Brigade and Bready lost to Newbuildings and Eglinton respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fascinating day of domestic cricket with several matches in the balance right throughout the afternoon, including those involving the top three in Section 1. Brigade have probably been the form team this season but the north west's sole survivors in Sunday's second round ties in the Irish Senior Cup were unable to get past Newbuildings as they warmed up for their clash with Leinster in the Bob Kerr trophy.

Strabane bowler Andrew Mullen on the attack at the weekend.

In a game reduced to 38 overs by a short rain delay, Ross Dougherty continued his recent run of form with a sparkling 87 (10 fours, 3 sixes) as Newbuildings posted 232-5. Samarth Seth added 55, Jason Dunn 48, and Mark Hanna 23* with Marcello Piedt and Andy Britton picking up two wickets each for the visitors.

Brigade's reply never really got going, Cameron Melly with 38, Iftikhar Hussain 37 and Scott Macbeth 29 the best of it with the bat as Ross Hunter (4-39), Lewis Campbell (3-12) and Dougherty (2-16) gave the hosts a psychological boost ahead of the pair's upcoming Senior Cup semi-final at the same venue.

Eglinton put Bready out of the cup at Magheramason in the quarter-finals and the ‘Villagers’ showed that was no fluke as they also put a pin in Ian Young's team's bubble in the league. Lahiru Dilshan top scored with 47 while there were cameos from Adam Lamberton (34), Andy Lucas (31), Jamie Millar (28) and Liam Doherty (22) as the visitors set a target of 187-6 batting first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Roulston (3-27) was the pick of Bready's bowling and while Jamie Magee hit 46, Parth Palawat 42 and Roulston 27 in their reply, they were to come up 14 runs short. Mark Averill, who took six wickets in the recent cup win, helped himself to four more here as he and Jamie Millar (3-32) bagged their side's first league victory of the season.

Glendermott's Ben Mills hits a boundary in their game at home to Strabane on Saturday. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

That left the way clear for Donemana to claim the outright lead as the Holm side only just got the better of reigning champions, Ardmore, by a quickly-diminishing two wickets. The Bleachgreen side took first use and a great knock of 85 from Harry Zimmermann (6 fours, 4 sixes) got them on their way to a total of 210-9. Dharm Singh and Hayden Melly chipped in with 27 and 22 respectively while Andy McBrine (3-26) was best with the ball for the hosts.

It was very much a collective effort from the Donemana batsmen in reply; Raymond Curry made 37, DJ Dougherty 35, Levi Dougherty 30 and Rumesh Buddhika 23 before a composed 34 not out from Andy steered his side to the win. Zimmermann, Connor Brolly and Muhammad Edrees all claimed two wickets apiece for Ardmore, but it wasn't enough.

In the final game in the Division, Coleraine travelled to bottom side Killyclooney and came away with a 41-run success. The Bannsiders posted 225 batting first with Matthew Hutchinson top scoring on 72 while Matty Smyth added 38 and openers Craig Averill and Marcus Poskitt 22 apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Clooney skipper Timmy Dougherty picked up 3-38 and Matthew Campbell 3-46, however the home side were well in the chase after runs from Jamal Anwar (49), Andrew Neill (48) and Dougherty (26). The north coast side fought back well though, Cephas Zhuwao leading the way with 4-33 and assisted by Gareth Burns (3-45), the visitors did enough to secure the win.

In Section 2, St Johnston stay top but the chasing pack have all closed after the Donegal side lost narrowly at home to Bond’s Glen. Divan Posthumus hit 11 fours and 7 sixes in his excellent 104 as the ‘Bee Gees’ posted 197-9; Scott Devenney (3-28) and Graeme McCarter (2-14) best with the ball for the Saints. David Lapsley batted well for his 57 while McCarter chipped in with 38 but the league leaders finished up 15 short as Pushpender Singh (4-5) and Kyle Moore (3-29) took care of the middle and lower order in a big win for the Glen.

Fox Lodge remain the only unbeaten side in the Division, although a couple of washouts have done them no favours in the table. The 'yellows' were back on the winning trail on Saturday after Gayan Maneeshan (81) and Charlie Simpson (53) helped them set a total of 220 against neighbours Burndennett. Jordan McIntyre chipped in with 27 while Mark Pollock bowled superbly to pick up 5-31 for the visitors.

The 'Dennett all-rounder then hit 84 in his side's reply, which, along with Niall McDonnell's 34 got them to within 21 runs of their hosts, although Adam Walker's 3-45 and two wickets apiece for Maneeshan and McIntyre edged the Foxes over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strabane are up a place as well after they chased down Glendermott's 187 to win by 4 wickets at the Rectory. The home side recovered from 70-5 courtesy of 65 from Malinga Amarasinghe, 40 from Ben Mills and 29 from Alan Johnson while John Mooney claimed 3-23, Andrew Mullen 2-22 and Usman Azhar 2-28 for the Red Caps.

Opener Nasir Nawar came out all guns blazing at the start of Strabane's reply, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes in a very quick 75. His first wicket partner Muddy Rajput added 33 and Rhys Logue 29 and despite a battling performance with the ball that saw Mills, Johnson and Trevor Britton all pick up two wickets, Strabane won with a little in hand.