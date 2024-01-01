​Derry are likely to have a few new faces on display when Mickey Harte makes his debut as senior manager in Wednesday's McKenna Cup opener with Cavan in Breffni Park (7.30pm).

Derry No. 1 Odhran Lynch is enjoying life under Mickey Harte. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 171

Steelstown duo Donncha Gilmore and Cahir McMonagle join Jack Cassidy, Martin Bradley, Cormac Murphy and Dan Higgins in Harte's first Derry panel with all expected to see game-time over the course of the two group games as the new manager sizes up his options.

Harte's appointment may have raised a few eyebrows but with a first Division One league campaign since 2015 on the horizon, goalkeeper Odhran Lynch says the squad have long since knuckled down to work.

"I'm enjoying it so far. It’s different and it’s not different if you understand what I mean," explained the Magherafelt player, "It's obviously a different set up so there are changes; Rory was always the main man whereas now Gavin Devlin is a bit more hands on and Mickey is the vocal one after it but it’s been good.

"In the McKenna Cup you're working on things you'll need for later. Obviously we want to have a crack at the league; we're finally back in Division One and you're there to mix it with the best.

"Over the last couple of years we've done alright but we haven't got to where we want to get to yet, but you can only get better mixing it with the best."

Having only ever worked under Rory Gallagher and his backroom team at senior county level, Lynch says change is inevitable but it's change he believes the players can embrace.

"I was surprised when it was announced but it’s the right way forward I would imagine," added the Derry No. 1, "For me – probably more than some others - I've only ever played for one manager with the senior team. I've never played under a different set up with Derry so I didn't know anything different. There are others boys who would have more experience of different managers at county level.

"I haven't really got into the thick of it in terms of my own role but as a squad it will be about tweaking things. Why change something that has been going in the right direction? We want to build on what we've done already.

"We've been getting back into the swing of things. I'm only really coming back into it fully now but it's been good to see a few new faces in there too. We've always had quite a small panel and obviously we're still missing the Glen boys, but the new lads seem to be mixing rightly and doing well.

"For them the McKenna Cup is the perfect showcase. It's a great competition to give boys a chance and then it's up to them. If they play well they'll be in the mix and any team can only get better with increased competition. If you get too comfortable you're hammered."

And as for Wednesday's Section B opener, Lynch says Derry will be concentrating on their own performance as they fine tune preparations ahead of the league.

"With the McKenna Cup, you want to win it because you want to win everything," explained Lynch, "You never go on to a pitch not to win, otherwise it's a waste of time. I'm always surprised when I hear people talking about getting rid of the McKenna Cup because then what would you do? You'd train for an extra four weeks and you'd rather be playing games.