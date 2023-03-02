More 10,000 fans are expected in Celtic Park this weekend. (Photo George Sweeney)

​The Division Two encounter between the counties, who both boast perfect league records after four games, has generated huge interest and the Oak Leaf manager is expecting a raucous atmosphere to drive his side on.

"It’s exactly what you want, you want people to get excited at these games," explained the Derry boss, "You want people going to Celtic Park, the biggest stadium in the county, and you want people looking forward to going to it to watch big games.

"It’s not that long since Steelstown were All Ireland Intermediate champions so I can imagine the city, with Dublin coming to town, will be a very exciting place this weekend.

"It's at that time on a Saturday evening (5pm) too which, I think, is even more attractive than a Sunday afternoon, it’s very exciting for everybody.”

With over 7,000 tickets sold by midweek – a figure that does not include Under 16s who do not require a ticket – the game should easily top the 9,356 that watched the 2018 Ulster Championship meeting with Donegal, Derry’s last home provincial championship tie before Covid.

"Celtic Park has always been good to Derry,” added Gallagher, “With the size of the stand and the atmosphere it can generate, I remember being at it many times in the '90s and it was phenomenal going to watch Derry there. It’s as exciting place to play football and a great venue to watch football.

