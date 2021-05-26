Owenbeg upgrades to begin this week for Derry GAA

Some of the work being carried out at Owenbeg's main pitch in 2020. Further resurfacing work to other pitches at the complex as well as an upgrade of the Stadium internet will get underway this week.(Photo: Margaret McLaughlin)

Derry GAA has confirmed plans to begin works on two new training pitches to expand the range of options available to its teams across all codes. The areas behind the main stand at the Owenbeg complex will undergo resurfacing and sub structural work in the coming weeks with works set to conclude in August 2021.

In parallel, plans are already well advanced for the installation of a new high powered Internet solution to meet the county’s digital and communication needs for the next generation.

Chairperson of Derry GAA, Stephen Barker confirmed the plans, saying: “Following a competitive tender process our Executive Committee have ratified plans for these important investments in the future. Upgrading the playing surfaces will be a huge benefit to our teams preparations.

“We have seen during the last 12 months the growing importance of digital communications, particularly streaming of our games. Whilst the legacy broadband level in the Owenbeg area remains below average, our new solution will equip Derry GAA well into the future and meet all our needs in this area.