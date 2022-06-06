Setanta and Ballinascreen battle for possession during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival at Páirc Na Magha on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 140

PHOTO SPECIAL: Inaugural Sean Mellon Festival of Hurling a fitting tribute to Na Magha legend

The 'clash of ash' punctuated by the sounds of laughing kids playing the game he loved, the game he did so much to promote in Derry City - Saturday's inaugural Sean Mellon Festival of Hurling proved a fitting tribute to a Na Magha legend.

By Michael Wilson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:03 pm

The Under 11.5 years festival brought together teams from Derry, Antrim, Donegal and even Cork as Blackrock, a club with close ties to Na Magha thanks to Sean, made the trip from the Rebel County. Sean, a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city, dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike.

While the emphasis was on fun and participation rather than competition, there was some excellent hurling on display from the stars of the future. Have a look at some of the defining images of a memorable day at Pairc Na Magha . . .

Inaugural Seán Mellon U11.5 Festival of hurling at Na Magha

Banagher in action against Cuchullains during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival at Páirc Na Magha on Saturday morning last.



Inaugural Sean Mellon U11.5 Festival of Hurling at Na Magha

Kevin Lynchs' pictured at Páirc Na Magha during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival on Saturday morning last.



Inaugural Sean Mellon U11.5 Festival of Hurling at Na Magha

Banagher pictured at Páirc Na Magha during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival on Saturday morning last.



Inaugural Sean Mellon U11.5 Festival of Hurling at Na Magha

Action from Carndonagh against Sean MacCumhail, Ballybofey during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival at Páirc Na Magha.



