The Under 11.5 years festival brought together teams from Derry, Antrim, Donegal and even Cork as Blackrock, a club with close ties to Na Magha thanks to Sean, made the trip from the Rebel County. Sean, a founding member of Na Magha and a former teacher in the city, dedicated most of his life to either playing or coaching hurling and was a proud advocate of the sport to young and old alike.
While the emphasis was on fun and participation rather than competition, there was some excellent hurling on display from the stars of the future. Have a look at some of the defining images of a memorable day at Pairc Na Magha . . .
1. Inaugural Seán Mellon U11.5 Festival of hurling at Na Magha
Banagher in action against Cuchullains during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival at Páirc Na Magha on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 137
2. Inaugural Sean Mellon U11.5 Festival of Hurling at Na Magha
Kevin Lynchs’ pictured at Páirc Na Magha during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 129
3. Inaugural Sean Mellon U11.5 Festival of Hurling at Na Magha
Banagher pictured at Páirc Na Magha during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 125
4. Inaugural Sean Mellon U11.5 Festival of Hurling at Na Magha
Action from Carndonagh against Sean MacCumhail, Ballybofey during the Seán Mellon Hurling Festival at Páirc Na Magha. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 139
