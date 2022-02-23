PHOTO SPECIAL: Steelstown Brian Og's All Ireland heroes visit local school

Neil Forrester, captain of the victorious All-Ireland Steelstown GAC and four of his Brian Ogs team-mates received a guard of honour and heroes’ welcome on arrival at Steelstown Primary School recently, proudly holding aloft the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup after their historic All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship victory.
Children sported their Steelstown GAC club colours and cheered as the players, including two former pupils, made their way into the school. What followed saw the players engage in ‘question and answer’ sessions with each year group as well as taking a photo opportunity with the children and staff during an event which could inspire the next generation of football stars . . .
1. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School
Cutting the celebration cake baked by McDaid's Bakery are, from left, Oran, Cahir, Eoghan, Donncha, Neil, Mrs Siobhan Gillen, Prinipal, Mrs O'Doherty, Mrs Gilmore and pupils Leo and Georgia holding the banner.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School
Primary 2 children and staff at Steelstown Primary Schoolcheer on their All-Ireland heroes last week. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School
Primary 1 pupils and staff delighted to welcome members of the Brian Ogs All Ireland winning panel to Steelstown Primary School on Friday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School
Twin brothers, Shane and Kayden, dressed in blue and yellow to mark this very special occasion with Steelstown captain, Neil Forrester and the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty