Steelstown past pupils Oran O'Kane and Cahir O'Doherty teaching hand passing skills to Riley and Aaron with Lucy and Aoife holding the banner made by Lucy's mum.

PHOTO SPECIAL: Steelstown Brian Og's All Ireland heroes visit local school

Neil Forrester, captain of the victorious All-Ireland Steelstown GAC and four of his players received a guard of honour and heroes’ welcome on arrival at Steelstown Primary School recently, proudly holding aloft the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup after their historic All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship victory.

By Michael Wilson
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 1:24 pm

Children sported their Steelstown GAC club colours and cheered as the players, including two former pupils, made their way into the school. What followed saw the players engage in ‘question and answer’ sessions with each year group as well as taking a photo opportunity with the children and staff during an event which could inspire the next generation of football stars . . .

1. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School

Cutting the celebration cake baked by McDaid's Bakery are, from left, Oran, Cahir, Eoghan, Donncha, Neil, Mrs Siobhan Gillen, Prinipal, Mrs O'Doherty, Mrs Gilmore and pupils Leo and Georgia holding the banner.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

2. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School

Primary 2 children and staff at Steelstown Primary Schoolcheer on their All-Ireland heroes last week. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

3. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School

Primary 1 pupils and staff delighted to welcome members of the Brian Ogs All Ireland winning panel to Steelstown Primary School on Friday. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

4. All Ireland winners visit Steelstown Primary School

Twin brothers, Shane and Kayden, dressed in blue and yellow to mark this very special occasion with Steelstown captain, Neil Forrester and the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

