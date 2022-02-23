PHOTO SPECIAL: Steelstown Brian Og's All Ireland heroes visit local school

Neil Forrester, captain of the victorious All-Ireland Steelstown GAC and four of his Brian Ogs team-mates received a guard of honour and heroes’ welcome on arrival at Steelstown Primary School recently, proudly holding aloft the Kieran O'Sullivan Cup after their historic All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship victory.

Children sported their Steelstown GAC club colours and cheered as the players, including two former pupils, made their way into the school. What followed saw the players engage in ‘question and answer’ sessions with each year group as well as taking a photo opportunity with the children and staff during an event which could inspire the next generation of football stars . . .