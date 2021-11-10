Steelstown Brian Ogs are the Derry Intermediate football champions and while the dust has settled on their 0-9 to 0-8 victory in Ballymaguigan last Saturday, the celebrations continue. Here are just a few images, captured by 'Journal' photographer George Sweeney, of a day that will never be forgotten by anyone associated with the club.....
1. Steelstown crowned Intermediate champions
Steelstown’s Rory Maguire evades a challenge from Greenlough’s Stefan Lynn at Ballymaguigan on Saturday afternoon last. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2144GS – 043
2. Steelstown crowned Intermediate champions
Steelstown’s Donnacha Gilmore holds possession under pressure from Greenlough’s Conor Mullan at Ballymaguigan on Saturday. (Photo: George Sweeney.) DER2144GS – 042
3. Steelstown crowned county champions for first time after Greenlough win
Steelstown’s Ryan Devine barges through Greenlough’s players at Ballymaguigan on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2144GS – 040
4. Steelstown crowned county champions for first time after Greenlough win
Greenlough’s Christopher blocks a goal bound shot from Steelstown’s Morgan Murray in Ballymaguigan on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2144GS – 041
