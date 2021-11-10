Steelstown players and coaches celebrate defeating Greenlough in the Intermediate Football Championship Final in Ballymaguigan. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2144GS – 026

PHOTO SPECIAL: Steelstown Brian Ogs' Intermediate Championship victory

It was 34 years in the making but, as anyone wearing blue in Ballmaguigan on Saturday will testify, worth the wait.

By Michael Wilson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:41 am

Steelstown Brian Ogs are the Derry Intermediate football champions and while the dust has settled on their 0-9 to 0-8 victory in Ballymaguigan last Saturday, the celebrations continue. Here are just a few images, captured by 'Journal' photographer George Sweeney, of a day that will never be forgotten by anyone associated with the club.....

Steelstown’s Rory Maguire evades a challenge from Greenlough’s Stefan Lynn at Ballymaguigan on Saturday afternoon last. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2144GS – 043

Steelstown’s Donnacha Gilmore holds possession under pressure from Greenlough’s Conor Mullan at Ballymaguigan on Saturday. (Photo: George Sweeney.) DER2144GS – 042

Steelstown’s Ryan Devine barges through Greenlough’s players at Ballymaguigan on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2144GS – 040

Greenlough’s Christopher blocks a goal bound shot from Steelstown’s Morgan Murray in Ballymaguigan on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2144GS – 041

