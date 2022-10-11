News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Craigbane captain Brian Rainey lifts the Derry Junior Championship trophy after their win over Ballerin in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS

PHOTOS: 11 images from Craigbane's Junior Championship victory

Sunday’s Derry Junior final victory over Ballerin bridged an 11 years championship gap for resurgent, Craigbane.

By Michael WIlson
4 minutes ago

The 2011 Derry and Ulster champions have proved worthy champions following an unbeaten league campaign added to by their weekend championship success, success which Kevin Moore and his player hope will allow them to return to Intermediate level next season. Even the torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Lilywhites faithful. Here a 11 images from a definiing day in the St. Joseph’s history . . .

1. Tempers flare during the JFC final between Craigbane and Ballerin in Celtic Part on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 35

Tempers flare during the JFC final between Craigbane and Ballerin in Celtic Part on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 35

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. Craigbane’s Lee Moore evades a tackle from Callum Bradley of Ballerin during the JFC Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 36

Craigbane’s Lee Moore evades a tackle from Callum Bradley of Ballerin during the JFC Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 36

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. Ballerin’s Sean Ferris and Craigbane’s Evan McMenamin battle for possession during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 34

Ballerin’s Sean Ferris and Craigbane’s Evan McMenamin battle for possession during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 34

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. Ballerin’s Paul Ferris blocks a shot from Niall Feeney of Craigbane during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 37

Ballerin’s Paul Ferris blocks a shot from Niall Feeney of Craigbane during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 37

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
DerryUlsterLilywhites
Next Page
Page 1 of 3