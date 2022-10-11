The 2011 Derry and Ulster champions have proved worthy champions following an unbeaten league campaign added to by their weekend championship success, success which Kevin Moore and his player hope will allow them to return to Intermediate level next season. Even the torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Lilywhites faithful. Here a 11 images from a definiing day in the St. Joseph’s history . . .
1. Tempers flare during the JFC final between Craigbane and Ballerin in Celtic Part on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 35
Tempers flare during the JFC final between Craigbane and Ballerin in Celtic Part on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 35
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Craigbane’s Lee Moore evades a tackle from Callum Bradley of Ballerin during the JFC Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 36
Craigbane’s Lee Moore evades a tackle from Callum Bradley of Ballerin during the JFC Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 36
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Ballerin’s Sean Ferris and Craigbane’s Evan McMenamin battle for possession during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 34
Ballerin’s Sean Ferris and Craigbane’s Evan McMenamin battle for possession during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 34
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Ballerin’s Paul Ferris blocks a shot from Niall Feeney of Craigbane during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 37
Ballerin’s Paul Ferris blocks a shot from Niall Feeney of Craigbane during the JFC Final at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2241GS – 37
Photo: George Sweeney