In the end, county bragging rights belonged to the Oak Leafers who registered two league victories, Johnny McGarvey’s hurlers by 2-20 to 0-16 while Mickey Harte’s footballers scored a hard earned 1-12 to 0-09 win. And as always, the Journal’s George Sweeney was there to capture the action on and off the field so check out some of his shots and see if you recognise anyone among the Celtic Park crowd!