PHOTOS: 11,629 fans enjoyed the Derry - Tyrone double header in Celtic Park!

More than 11,000 fans made their way to Celtic Park on Sunday to enjoy the superb Derry v Tyrone hurling and football National League double header.
By Michael Wilson
Published 4th Feb 2024, 21:29 GMT

In the end, county bragging rights belonged to the Oak Leafers who registered two league victories, Johnny McGarvey’s hurlers by 2-20 to 0-16 while Mickey Harte’s footballers scored a hard earned 1-12 to 0-09 win. And as always, the Journal’s George Sweeney was there to capture the action on and off the field so check out some of his shots and see if you recognise anyone among the Celtic Park crowd!

