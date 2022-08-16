PHOTOS: 12 images as Doire Trasna host John McChrystal Memorial U13 Blitz
Host Club Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna claimed the 2022 John McChrystal Under 13 Cup after a thrilling's days football at Corrody Road at the weekend.
By Michael Wilson
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:32 am
Clubs from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone all took part in the fourth edition of the popular local tournament, named after the Pearses' first President who played a pivotal role in establishing the club in its present form and ensuring their fantastic new home became a reality. Here are a few photographs from a memorable day's football . . .
