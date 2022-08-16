News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
John McChrystal U13 Cup winners Doire Trasna take on Steelstown during Sunday morning’s competition at Corrody Road last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 010

PHOTOS: 12 images as Doire Trasna host John McChrystal Memorial U13 Blitz

Host Club Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna claimed the 2022 John McChrystal Under 13 Cup after a thrilling's days football at Corrody Road at the weekend.

By Michael Wilson
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:35 am

Clubs from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone all took part in the fourth edition of the popular local tournament, named after the Pearses' first President who played a pivotal role in establishing the club in its present form and ensuring their fantastic new home became a reality. Here are a few photographs from a memorable day's football . . .

1. Doire Trasna host John McChrystal U13 Cup

Limavady and Owen Roes U13s in action during last Sunday morning’s John McChrystal Cup competition held at Corrody Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 015

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. PHOTOS: Doire Trasna host John McChrystal Under 13 Cup

Sean Dolan’s U13’s participated in the John McChrystal Cup at Doire Trasna on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 008

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. PHOTOS: Doire Trasna host John McChrystal Under 13 Cup

Limavady and Owen Roes U13’s in action during last Sunday morning’s John McChrystal Cup competition held at Corrody Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 014

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. PHOTOS: Doire Trasna host John McChrystal Under 13 Cup

Burt U13s who took part in the John McChrystal Cup at Doire Trasna on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 0007

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
PresidentDerry
Next Page
Page 1 of 3