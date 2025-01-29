PHOTOS: Burt GAA celebrate at annual awards evening in An Grianan Hotel

Addressing the attendance, club chair Liam Gallagher, acknowledged and thanked everyone involved in helping to organise the awards, with special thanks to all the members and players for what was a hugely successful year.

“What a year it has been for Burt! From the incredible scenes of hundreds of children at our academy to the unforgettable moment when our hurling captain, Ronan McDermott, proudly lifting the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship trophy – the Munster Cup. Yes, this year has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Mr. Gallagher, “Moments like these remind us of the spirit, dedication, and passion that make CLG Beart a family, not just a club.

“This year we achieved something remarkable. We fielded close to 50 teams across four codes and numerous competitions. It’s a monumental undertaking, made possible only by the tireless work of our incredible volunteers that include coaches, backroom teams, parents and administrators. To all of you, I extend my deepest congratulations and gratitude.”

The club chair also spoke on reclaiming the All-County Championships and had high praise for a number of teams.

"Of course, we cannot overlook the immense success of Burt Hurling this year. With the U21 and Senior teams claiming All County Championship titles, we have proudly reclaimed our place at the summit of Donegal hurling. It’s fitting to say that we are, once again, the ‘High Kings of An Grianan.’

“Tonight, the Burt GAA club celebrated together – as a family, as a community, and as a club that will grow stronger with each passing year.”

The various award winners on the night were as follows:

Senior Football - Player of the Year 2024: Keith McColgan

Senior Hurling - Player of the Year 2024: Conor Gartland

Senior Camogie - Player of the Year 2024: Leah Gallagher

Senior LGFA - Player of the Year 2024: Hannah McDermott

Senior Football - Young Player of the Year 2024: Darren Bradley

Senior Hurling - Young Player of the Year 2024: Aidan McKinney

Senior Camogie - Young Player of the Year 2024: Teigan Duffy

Senior LGFA - Young Player of the Year 2024: Zara Hegarty

Reserve Football - Player of the Year 2024: Leo Kelly

Reserve Hurling - Player of the Year 2024: Callum 'Bobby' Porter

U21 Football - Player of the Year 2024: Conor Gartland

U21 Hurling - Player of the Year 2024: Liam Óg McKinney

Hall of Fame 2024: Danny Dowds and James McLaughlin

Nicky Rackard Player of the Year & GAA Champion 15 All Star 2024: Liam Óg McKinney

GAA Champion 15 All Star & Tir Chonaill Centurion 2024: Stephen Gillespie

Gaelic for Mothers & Others Players’ Player of the Year 2024: Tara Reddin

Dads & Lads Players’ Player of the Year 2024: Gerard Boyle.

1 . Hannah McDermott, Senior LPGA Player of the Year 2024 receives her trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. Included on right are Ciaran McLaughlin, Outgoing Ulster President, and Cormac Hartnett, County Board Hurling Officer. Hannah McDermott, Senior LPGA Player of the Year 2024 receives her trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. Included on right are Ciaran McLaughlin, Outgoing Ulster President, and Cormac Hartnett, County Board Hurling Officer. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Leah Gallagher, Senior Camogie Player of the Year 2024 receives her trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. Included on right are Cormac Hartnett, County Board Hurling Offier and Ciaran McLaughlin, Outgoing Ulster President. Leah Gallagher, Senior Camogie Player of the Year 2024, receives her trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. Included on right are Cormac Hartnett, County Board Hurling Officer and Ciaran McLaughlin, Outgoing Ulster President. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . Liam Og McKinney, Nicky Rackard Player of the Year 2024 receives his trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. Included on right are Ciaran McLaughlin, Outgoing Ulster President, and Cormac Hartnett, County Board Hurling Officer. Liam Og McKinney, Nicky Rackard Player of the Year 2024 receives his trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. Included on right are Ciaran McLaughlin, former Ulster President, and Cormac Hartnett, County Board Hurling Officer. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

4 . Darren Bradley - Senior Football Young Player of the Year 2024 receives his trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. On right is Mr. Ciaran McLaughlin, Outgoing Ulster President, GAA. Darren Bradley, Senior Football Young Player of the Year 2024, receives his trophy from Liam Gallagher, Club Chair. On right is Mr. Ciaran McLaughlin, former Ulster President, GAA. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales