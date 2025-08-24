With the emphasis firmly on fun and participation, the large number of participants enjoyed a fantastic week of games and training under the expert eyes of club coaches, all part out in glorious sunshine. And as alwaya, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture some of the enduring images from the Cul Camp…...
1. Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
2. Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
3. Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney
4. Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney