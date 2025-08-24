Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journalplaceholder image
Young footballers develop their skills at the Culmore GAA Cúl Camp held at Thornhill College. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

PHOTOS: Culmore Cú Chulainns annual summer camp

By Michael Wilson
Published 24th Aug 2025, 18:55 BST
Derry youngest GAA club, Culmore Cú Chulainns, held it’s annual summer camp at Thornhill College and it proved the latest sign that the city club is growing from strength to strength.

With the emphasis firmly on fun and participation, the large number of participants enjoyed a fantastic week of games and training under the expert eyes of club coaches, all part out in glorious sunshine. And as alwaya, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture some of the enduring images from the Cul Camp…...

