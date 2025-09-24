Culmore Cú Chulainns players Thomas Myers, Oisin Morrison and Fionn Deeney celebrate their U14C Championship win over St Marys Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Culmore Cú Chulainns players Thomas Myers, Oisin Morrison and Fionn Deeney celebrate their U14C Championship win over St Marys Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney

PHOTOS: Culmore Cú Chulainns lift historic first championship title

By Michael Wilson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:18 BST
History was made in Celtic Park on Tuesday as Culmore Cú Chulainns, the county’s youngest GAA club, celebrated it’s eighth birthday by lifting a first ever championship title.

Ciaran Deeney and Michael McLoone’s talented U14 side hit five goals to overcome the challenge of a very good Ardmore team and spark scenes that will live long in the memory of everyone at the club. And of course, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action and the celebrations. So why not check out some of the iconic images from a wonderful night for everyone associated with the club….

Leighton Doherty celebrates after scoring Culmore Cu Chulainns fifth goal against St Mary's, Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney

Matthew McConway scores Culmore Cu Chulainns fourth goal against St Mary's Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney

Conor Hunter of Culmore Cu Chulainns skips a tackle from Dara O'Connor and Padraigh Doherty of St Mary's Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney

Aidan Wilson of St Mary's Ardmore battles for possession with Culmore Cu Chulainns' Matthew McConway. Photo: George Sweeney

