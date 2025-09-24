Ciaran Deeney and Michael McLoone’s talented U14 side hit five goals to overcome the challenge of a very good Ardmore team and spark scenes that will live long in the memory of everyone at the club. And of course, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action and the celebrations. So why not check out some of the iconic images from a wonderful night for everyone associated with the club….
Leighton Doherty celebrates after scoring Culmore Cu Chulainns fifth goal against St Mary's, Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Matthew McConway scores Culmore Cu Chulainns fourth goal against St Mary's Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Conor Hunter of Culmore Cu Chulainns skips a tackle from Dara O'Connor and Padraigh Doherty of St Mary's Ardmore. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Aidan Wilson of St Mary's Ardmore battles for possession with Culmore Cu Chulainns' Matthew McConway. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney