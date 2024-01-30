Ten schools from across the city and district squared up with some great hurling on show across some very exciting games. It was nip and tuck all the way until, in the end Rosemount Primary School came out on top, just pipping Hollybush Primary School in a fantastic final. As always ‘Journal’ Photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action, so check out a few of the day’s defining images . . .
1. St Paul’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
St Paul’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Action from St Eugene’s against St Therese. Photo: George Sweeney
Action from St Eugene’s against St Therese. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Action from Gaelscoil na Daroge against Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
Action from Gaelscoil na Daroge against Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Gaelscoil na Daroige. Photo: George Sweeney
Gaelscoil na Daroige. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney