PHOTOS: Derry city Primary Schools' Indoor Hurling Championship

Templemore Sports Complex was awash with young hurlers on Friday morning for the annual Derry city Primary Schools Indoor hurling championship.
By Michael Wilson
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT

Ten schools from across the city and district squared up with some great hurling on show across some very exciting games. It was nip and tuck all the way until, in the end Rosemount Primary School came out on top, just pipping Hollybush Primary School in a fantastic final. As always ‘Journal’ Photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action, so check out a few of the day’s defining images . . .

1. St Paul’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Action from St Eugene’s against St Therese. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Action from Gaelscoil na Daroge against Good Shepherd Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Gaelscoil na Daroige. Photo: George Sweeney

