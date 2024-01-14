Debut makers Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley and Ciaran ‘Banty’ Mullan were the headline grabbers as far as the scoring in the game went but it was also a significant day at the other end of the pitch where Barry Gillis made his first competitive start as goalkeeper for Derry .

Gillis was ahead of his time in that he had already played and scored for his county as a forward in National League games against Mayo and Kildare during Eamon Coleman’s time in charge. But having seen him excel between the sticks for Magherafelt after injury deprived his club of a keeper during a game, Mickey Moran handed Gillis the No. 1 jersey against the Saffrons and he never looked back, going on to have a distinguished county career as a top class goalkeeper.