Eoin Bradley takes on the Antrim defence during the 2004 McKenna Cup clash at Glen.Eoin Bradley takes on the Antrim defence during the 2004 McKenna Cup clash at Glen.
PHOTOS: Derry’s McKenna Cup tie against Antrim in January 2004

With Derry preparing to face Donegal in this Saturday’s McKenna Cup Final at Omagh (5pm), we have a quick look back 20 years to January 2004 and the Oak Leafers’ opening day victory over Antrim at Watty Graham Park, Glen.
By Michael Wilson
Published 14th Jan 2024, 20:20 GMT

Debut makers Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley and Ciaran ‘Banty’ Mullan were the headline grabbers as far as the scoring in the game went but it was also a significant day at the other end of the pitch where Barry Gillis made his first competitive start as goalkeeper for Derry.

Gillis was ahead of his time in that he had already played and scored for his county as a forward in National League games against Mayo and Kildare during Eamon Coleman’s time in charge. But having seen him excel between the sticks for Magherafelt after injury deprived his club of a keeper during a game, Mickey Moran handed Gillis the No. 1 jersey against the Saffrons and he never looked back, going on to have a distinguished county career as a top class goalkeeper.

Here’s a few pics from that January day in 2004 . . .

Derry's Fergal Doherty gets his pass away despite pressure from Antrim during the McKenna Cup clash at Glen in January 2004.

Derry's Fergal Doherty gets his pass away despite pressure from Antrim during the McKenna Cup clash at Glen in January 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Derry's Patsy Bradley holds off an Antrim player at Glen in the 2004 Dr. McKenna Cup tie.

Derry's Patsy Bradley holds off an Antrim player at Glen in the 2004 Dr. McKenna Cup tie. Photo: Derry Journal

Derry's Dermot Scullion gets his shot away despite coming under pressure at Glen in January 2004.

Derry's Dermot Scullion gets his shot away despite coming under pressure at Glen in January 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Ryan Lynch makes a tackle as Padraig Kelly looks on at Glen in January 2004.

Ryan Lynch makes a tackle as Padraig Kelly looks on at Glen in January 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

