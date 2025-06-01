Foyle All Stars demonstrate their skills in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon during the half-time interval in Derry’s game against Galway. Photo: George SweeneyFoyle All Stars demonstrate their skills in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon during the half-time interval in Derry’s game against Galway. Photo: George Sweeney
PHOTOS: Foyle All Stars officially launched during Derry v Galway at Celtic Park

By Michael Wilson
Published 1st Jun 2025, 22:22 BST
​​An exciting new Gaelic Games team took centre stage in Celtic Park on Sunday when the Foyle All Stars was officially launched at half-time during the All Ireland Series Group 4 game between Derry and Galway.

The Foyle All Stars is an ‘Ulster GAA Games for All’ collaborative project with local clubs and coaches supporting players and parents to participate in an inclusive, diverse and welcoming environment for everyone. Training sessions are hosted in a local club each Saturday from 1pm with players getting the chance to visit a range of clubs across the city.

And on Sunday, the players got the chance to show off their skills to the thousands of Derry and Galway supporters with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture the action…..

