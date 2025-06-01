The Foyle All Stars is an ‘Ulster GAA Games for All’ collaborative project with local clubs and coaches supporting players and parents to participate in an inclusive, diverse and welcoming environment for everyone. Training sessions are hosted in a local club each Saturday from 1pm with players getting the chance to visit a range of clubs across the city.
And on Sunday, the players got the chance to show off their skills to the thousands of Derry and Galway supporters with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture the action…..
1. Foyle All Stars demonstrate their skills in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon during the half-time interval in Derry’s game against Galway. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Foyle All Stars demonstrate their skills in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon during the half-time interval in Derry’s game against Galway. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Foyle All Stars demonstrate their skills in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon during the half-time interval in Derry’s game against Galway. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Foyle All Stars demonstrate their skills in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon during the half-time interval in Derry’s game against Galway. Photo: George Sweeney
