There was some excellent football on display from every side as primary schools from across the city battled it out for the prestigious title but it was the Lecky Road school who reigned supreme with St. John’s Primary School picking up the Shield victory. As always, George Sweeney was there to capture all the action . . .
1. St John’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
St John’s Primary School, winner of the Shield at last week's City Primary Schools' Indoor football Championshps. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Hollybush take on Glendermott. Photo: George Sweeney
Hollybush take on Glendermott. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Glendermott Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney
Glendermott Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Hollybush take on Glendermott. Photo: George Sweeney
Hollybush take on Glendermott. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney