PHOTOS: Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir win Primary Schools' Indoor GAA Championship

Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir were celebrating after claiming a superb victory at last week’s City Primary Schools’ Indoor Gaelic Football Championships at Foyle Arena.
By Michael Wilson
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT

There was some excellent football on display from every side as primary schools from across the city battled it out for the prestigious title but it was the Lecky Road school who reigned supreme with St. John’s Primary School picking up the Shield victory. As always, George Sweeney was there to capture all the action . . .

St John’s Primary School, winner of the Shield at last week's City Primary Schools' Indoor football Championshps. Photo: George Sweeney

Hollybush take on Glendermott. Photo: George Sweeney

Glendermott Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney

Hollybush take on Glendermott. Photo: George Sweeney

