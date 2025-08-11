Sean Dolans against Sean MacCumhaills in the John McChrystal U13 Cup held at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
PHOTOS: John McChrystal Memorial Cup at Doire Trasna

By Michael Wilson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 17:33 BST
It was a Donegal one-two at Saturday’s annual John McChrystal Memorial U13 tournament at Doire Trasna with Sean MacCumhail’s claiming victory in the Cup and Buncrana going home with the Shield.

The young Gaelic footballers from Derry and Donegal put on some great matches at the Corrody Road venue with Journal Photographer, George Sweeney there to capture the action. Check out some of George’s images from a competition which is continuing to grow in popularity…..

