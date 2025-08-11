The young Gaelic footballers from Derry and Donegal put on some great matches at the Corrody Road venue with Journal Photographer, George Sweeney there to capture the action. Check out some of George’s images from a competition which is continuing to grow in popularity…..
1. Sean MacCumhaills took part in the John McChrystal U13 Cup held at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Cooley’s Kickhams took part in the John McChrystal U13 Cup held at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Sean Dolans took part in the John McChrystal U13 Cup held at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Na Piarsaigh and Buncrana in action in the John McChrystal U13 Cup held at Doire Trasna. Photo: George Sweeney
