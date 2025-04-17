Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to members of Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC at a reception held in the Guildhall. Included is Cllr Fergal Leonard. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to members of Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC at a reception held in the Guildhall. Included is Cllr Fergal Leonard. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to members of Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC at a reception held in the Guildhall. Included is Cllr Fergal Leonard. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

PHOTOS: Mayor hosts successful Craigbane and Clann na nGael teams

By Michael Wilson
Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:12 BST
Criagbane U16 girls and Clann na nGael GAC minor team were special guests in the Guildhall recently at a reception held by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr.

The reception marked the success of both sides with The Mayor praising the efforts of both the coaches and players after their successful seasons.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Katie Loughery, Craigbane GAC and Merissa Devine, Clann na nGael GAC at a joint reception for the clubs held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

1. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Katie Loughery, Craigbane GAC and Merissa Devine, Clann na nGael GAC at a joint reception for the clubs held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Katie Loughery, Craigbane GAC and Merissa Devine, Clann na nGael GAC at a joint reception for the clubs held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Anna Gormley at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

2. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Anna Gormley at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Anna Gormley at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr makes a presentation to Eva Carlin at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

3. Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr makes a presentation to Eva Carlin at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr makes a presentation to Eva Carlin at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Aideen McGill at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

4. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Aideen McGill at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr makes a presentation to Aideen McGill at a reception for Craigbane GAC and Clann na nGael GAC held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney

